Bruins place Mike Reilly on waivers and plan to buy out remainder of his contract

The Bruins continued their quest to clear salary cap space on Friday, when they announced they placed defenseman Mike Reilly on waivers for the purposes of a buyout.
The move will lower his cap hit to $333,334 this year and adds $1.334 million to next season. The team will now have $13.6 million in cap space for 10 roster spots.
Reilly signed a three-year, $9 million deal with the Bruins in 2021. After appearing in 70 games in the 2021-22 season, he skated in just 10 games for Boston in 2022-23 and 36 for AHL Providence.
The Bruins also issued a qualifying offer to Jeremy Swayman, as well as Michael DiPietro, Trent Frederic, Kyle Keyser, Jakub Lauko, Marc McLaughlin, Ian Mitchell, Alec Regula, and Reilly Walsh.
Samuel Asselin and Kai Wissmann did not receive qualifying offers.
