Draymond Green staying put in Golden State as NBA free agent frenzy kicks off

Both of those deals got done shortly after the 6 p.m. Eastern start to the offseason player movement window. Kuzma had opted out of a contract that would have paid him $13 million in Washington this coming season; he’ll average $26 million over the next four years after scoring 21.2 points per game this past season.

Free agency in the NBA got off to its traditional fast start on Friday night, with Kuzma agreeing to a $102 million, four-year deal with the Wizards and Green getting a new contract that’ll pay him $100 million over four seasons with the Warriors.

Kyle Kuzma doubled his salary in Washington, and Draymond Green ensured that Golden State’s championship core stays together.

Green staying put keeps him alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson with the Warriors, where they have won four titles the last decade. He opted out of a $27.6 million contract for this coming season, and now is under contract for more years.

Bruce Brown bolts champs for Indiana

Bruce Brown Jr. is leaving the NBA champion Denver Nuggets for a two-year, $45 million deal with the Indiana Pacers, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press, adding that it includes a team option for the second year.

Brown started 31 games and was a key contributor in the playoffs for the Nuggets last season. He averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists during the regular season.

Denver wanted to keep Brown, but was prevented by salary cap rules from offering a deal anywhere near the one the Pacers offered.

Indiana was trying to get younger and better defensively on the perimeter before last week’s NBA draft. But trading partners wanted Indiana’s No. 7 overall pick — something the Pacers were unwilling to do.

Instead, they made a rare early splash in free agency by adding the 26-year-old Brown to a young, emerging roster led by All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton and two-time NBA blocks champion Myles Turner.

Cavaliers retain Caris LeVert, add Georges Niang

Cleveland wasted no time in NBA free agency, agreeing to deals with forwards Caris LeVert and Georges Niang in the first hour Friday.

LeVert, who bounced back and forth between starter and reserve last season, agreed to a two-year, $32 million contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. Niang agreed to a three-year, $26 million deal with Cleveland, his agent, Mark Bartelstein, told AP.

The moves improve the Cavs’ depth and gives them two proven scorers to go along with their core of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen.

Niang will be reunited in Cleveland with Mitchell, his former teammate in Utah.

Cavs general manager Koby Altman vowed he would be making “sweeping” changes following Cleveland’s first-round playoff exit. Altman, though, has addressed some major needs for the Cavs, who won 51 games in the regular season before losing to the New York Knicks in the playoffs.

LeVert averaged 12.1 points, 3.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds last season. He was expected to have a larger role before the Cavs acquired All-Star guard Mitchell in a blockbuster trade last summer, but the 28-year-old found his niche and was also one of the team’s best on-ball defenders.

Joe Harris headed to Detroit

The Brooklyn Nets are trading Joe Harris, who twice led the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage, and two second-round picks to the Detroit Pistons, a person with knowledge of the details said in a move designed to create additional salary cap options for the free agency period.

Harris was the Nets’ longest-tenured player, having originally signed with the team in July 2016. He rose to become one of their most dependable players, leading the NBA by shooting 47.4 percent from 3-point range in 2018-19, then a franchise-record 47.5 percent in 2020-21. But the swingman was limited to 14 games in 2021-22 before surgery on his left ankle, and had a lesser role in the latter half of last season.

Harris is set to make $19.9 million next season in the final year of his contract.

Salary cap reaches record

Shortly before the 6 p.m. window opened, the NBA confirmed the salary cap that goes into effect Saturday will be $136.021 million — the highest in league history, as expected. The tax level is $165.294 million.

All teams will have to commit at least $122.418 million in salaries for the coming year. The first apron level is $172.346 million, the second apron has been established at $182.794 million, the midlevel for non-tax teams is $12.405 million, for taxpayers it is $5 million, and the room mid-level is $7.723 million.