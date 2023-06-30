James Paxton steps up into role of stopper, Red Sox end slide with series-opening shutout of Toronto

Paxton (4-1) allowed three hits over 7⅔ innings, walked one and struck out seven. He threw 70 of 110 pitches for strikes in lowering his earned run average to 2.70 and his WHIP to 0.94.

“Big Maple” looked right at home at the Rogers Centre, working into the eighth inning to help deliver a much-needed 5-0 victory for the Red Sox before a crowd of 37,218.

TORONTO — James Paxton, who grew up in British Columbia, had not pitched in Canada since late in the 2019 season before he took the mound Friday night against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 34-year-old lefthander has been one of the few success stories for the Red Sox this season, making a strong return after missing much of the previous three years to injuries.

Paxton was in complete command on Friday, not allowing a runner past first base until the Blue Jays put two runners on with two outs in the eighth inning. Chris Martin replaced Paxton and struck out pinch hitter Brandon Belt to end the threat.

Ultimately, Paxton’s greatest value to the Red Sox could be as a trade chip. He’s shown he’s healthy and effective and has roughly $2 million remaining on his contract for this season.

For now, the Sox will celebrate ending a five-game losing streak. They are 5-0 against Toronto this season, outscoring the Blue Jays, 37-19.

The first four innings were completed in a tidy 51 minutes. Blue Jays starter José Berrios retired 12 of the first 13 hitters he faced, the exception being a two-out single by Masataka Yoshida in the first inning.

Paxton was perfect until former Red Sox prospect Santiago Espinal singled with two outs in the third inning. George Springer then struck out swinging on three pitches.

Bo Bichette drew a leadoff walk in the fourth inning then was erased when Vladimir Guerrero grounded into a double play.

The Sox finally ended a 13-inning scoring drought when Justin Turner homered leading off the fifth inning. Turner saw nine pitches, working the count full before Berrios left a sinker up. Turner pulled it into the stands in left field.

It was Turner’s 12th home run in 301 at-bats, one fewer than he had in 468 at-bats for the Dodgers last season.

The Sox then had what for them lately was an explosive sixth inning as they scored three runs.

Connor Wong led off with a double to left field. Jarren Duran then hammered a first-pitch changeup into the stands in left for his fourth homer.

Yoshida homered to right field with two outs and the Sox had a 4-0 lead. It was their first inning with three runs since a five-run seventh at Minnesota on June 20.

Berrios lasted six innings and 98 pitches. He has faced the Sox twice this season and allowed nine earned runs on 16 hits — five of them home runs — over 11⅓ innings.

The Sox had a chance to add to their lead against Trent Thornton in the seventh, putting runners at first and second with one out. But Wong struck out and Duran popped to left field.

