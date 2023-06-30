Kristaps Porzingis extension is likely, but quiet opening to free agency for Celtics

Porzingis, who picked up his $36 million player option for next season in order to facilitate the trade from the Wizards last week, was eligible for an extension worth as much as $77 million, so the Celtics could be retaining him at a slight discount.

League sources said that center Kristaps Porzingis’s camp indicated last week that he would be interested in signing an extension with the Celtics after his trade to Boston was completed. On Friday evening, Turner Sports reported that the sides were expected to eventually finalize a two-year, $60 million extension.

The Celtics were mostly quiet during the first two hours of free agency Friday night as other contenders began to fortify their rosters with fringe moves.

There was no news early Friday night regarding forward Grant Williams, a restricted free agent. Last fall, Williams was seeking an extension worth about $54 million over four years, but the Celtics’ offer fell short of that and Williams played out the final year of his deal this season.

He had a productive year before falling out of coach Joe Mazzulla’s rotation for much of the playoffs, raising questions about his long-term future in Boston. And league sources said last week that the addition of Porzingis, who fortified the frontcourt and added another hefty salary to the books, would make Williams’s return unlikely, especially considering that a big deal for Williams could send Boston past the $182.7 million second apron, which activates conditions that are prohibitive to future roster construction.

But president of basketball operations Brad Stevens on Thursday reiterated that team ownership has maintained its willingness to spend deep into the luxury tax, as evidenced by its nearly $70 million tax bill from this season.

And around the league, potential landing spots for Williams have begun to disappear. The Pacers, who were flush with salary cap space, appeared to be perhaps the most likely potential suitor. But according to a league source, Indiana on Friday agreed to a two-year, $45 million deal with Dorchester native Bruce Brown, a key piece in the Nuggets’ recent title run.

As a restricted free agent, Boston will have the option of matching any offer sheet that Williams signs with another team.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.