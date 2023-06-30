At Matignon, a bittersweet hockey reunion celebrates a legendary coach before school’s closing

Girouard wasn’t the only one to bring memorabilia. Throwback jerseys, varsity jackets, game pucks, and newspaper clippings were showcased in the gym as former Matignon hockey players reunited with legendary coach Marty Pierce to take a trip down memory lane before the school closes its doors for the final time.

CAMBRIDGE –– As 65 people huddled together in the center of the Matignon gym for a group picture, Ray Girouard held a picture of himself in the locker room from 1975 over his navy blue t-shirt. Girouard, a Stoneham native who graduated from Matignon in 1975, was photographed shirtless with tape over his right shoulder, a cigar in his mouth after the Warriors had captured their first state championship in program history, a 10-1 drubbing of West Springfield.

Advertisement

Pierce, 82, won six state championships and won over 600 games behind the bench from 1964-2004, guiding the Warriors to the Division 1 North final in his last season. He is one of six coaches in Massachusetts high school hockey history to win more than 500 games.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“It has always been an honor for me and my coaches to coach outstanding student-athletes who always gave it their best shot and represented this great school with the character, commitment, and excellence that is truly the essence of Matignon High Sschool,” said Pierce, as he addressed the crowd, earning a standing ovation.

Pierce took pictures with most of his former players individually, exchanging banter with ear-to-ear smiles. A hard-nosed coach who preached defense, discipline, and desire, Pierce commanded the locker room like few ever have.

“He taught me a lot more than just hockey, he taught me life lessons that I needed at that time . . . I became really close friends with him after I played here,” said Mark Fidler, a 1977 graduate and the program’s all-time leading scorer with 220 career points who went on to become an inductee of Boston University’s Hall of Fame.

Advertisement

The allure of playing for Pierce helped bring talented players into green and yellow uniforms. Shawn McEachern used to watch the Warriors play in a sold out TD Garden with his father and his older brother, Joe. During Pierce’s tenure, the Warriors played on Causeway Street 50 times.

“For me, coming to Matignon and playing hockey was my dream, to play for Marty because I saw them play in the Garden so many times,” said McEachern, a 1988 graduate who totalled 212 career points with the Warriors. He scored 579 career points in 911 NHL games from 1991-2006.

Pierce connected with his players, getting the best from them when it mattered most. Pierce instilled a sense of confidence into his hard-working group.

“I never walked out of that locker room and onto the ice thinking that we were going to lose that hockey game,” said Tom O’Regan, a 1979 graduate who went on to play professionally with the Pittsburgh Penguins. “He was an incredible motivator and he was really special.”

Digital photos of banners proudly hanging on the gymnasium walls will be sent to the Cambridge Public Library, keeping the school’s legacy alive. The banners themselves are planned to be raffled off at an alumni event in the future.

“I want them to know how proud I am of them, all of the hockey players,” said Matignon athletic director Mike Lahiff, a 1975 Matignon graduate. “They meant so much to the school and the legacy of Matignon.”

Advertisement

For those in attendance, Matignon’s closing remains a bitter pill to swallow, rooted in the everlasting friendships and countless memories forged during their formative years at the school.

“It’s a tremendous school,” said Fidler. “It’s a shame that it’s happening. It’s heartbreaking for a lot of these guys.”

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.