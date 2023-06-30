Mookie Betts joins Home Run Derby field for All-Star week

Juan Soto won last year’s derby at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in his final month with the Washington Nationals before a trade to the San Diego Padres, edging Rodríguez 19-18 in the final round.

Elected to start in the All-Star Game for the National League as a right fielder, Betts, who also has been making starts at second base and shortstop, leads the Dodgers with 20 home runs. The leadoff hitter announced Friday he will make his first derby appearance.

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts will compete in the All-Star Home Run Derby at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park on July 10, joining Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez and Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in what will be an eight-man competition.

Rangers add Chapman via trade

With a month to go before the Aug. 1 trade deadline, the AL West-leading Texas Rangers decided not to wait around, instead getting a jump on adding pitching help by making a deal with the Kansas City Royals for seven-time All-Star reliever Aroldis Chapman.

The Royals received pitcher Cole Ragans, a lefthander who was in the Rangers’ bullpen earlier this season, and 17-year-old Dominican Summer League outfielder Roni Garcia.

Chapman signed with Kansas City for one year at $3.75 million in the offseason. The lefthander has a 2.45 ERA with 53 strikeouts in 29 innings. Although he has 317 career saves, only two of those were recorded this year.

Will Smith has 14 of Texas’ 15 saves this season.

Franco in line for biggest bonus

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco is on track to receive the largest amount from this year’s $50 million pre-arbitration bonus pool based on his regular-season statistics. Franco is projected to get $896,755, according to WAR calculations through June 26 that Major League Baseball sent to teams, players and agents in memo Friday that was obtained by The Associated Press.

Arizona Diamondbacks rookie centerfielder Corbin Carroll would get $834,131, followed by Minnesota Twins starter Joe Ryan ($739,015) to round out the top three.

A total of 100 players will receive the payments, established as part of last year’s collective bargaining agreement and aimed to get more money to players without sufficient service time for salary arbitration eligibility.

Catcher interference calls up

Through Thursday’s big league games, there were 57 catcher interference calls this season, up from 38 at the same point last year. The number was 35 through June 29 in 2021 and 30 in 2019, according to Sportradar (the 2020 season started on July 23 because of the COVID-19 pandemic).

Since 1974, the highest single-season total for catcher interference calls is 74 last year, followed by 62 in 2021.

One of the biggest factors in the increase is pitch-framing metrics that look favorably on catchers that receive the ball closer to the plate. Under MLB’s catcher interference rule, the batter is awarded first if any fielder interferes with him during a pitch. It happens most often when a hitter gets a piece of the catcher’s mitt with his bat.

Rockies’ Bryant off injured list

The Colorado Rockies activated Kris Bryant before a game in Denver against the Detroit Tigers, a month after the outfielder was placed on the injured list with a left heel bruise. Bryant was in the lineup hitting second and playing right field. The Rockies also designated catcher Jorge Alfaro for assignment and promoted reliever Ty Blach from Triple A to replace Matt Carasiti (shoulder), who departed the bullpen to go on the 15-day IL … For the second time this season, a shoulder injury forced St. Louis Cardinals reliever Jake Woodford to go on the 15-day IL. Reliever James Naile was called up from Triple A.

