PGA Tour planning to return to Utah

Black Desert Resort in St. George, Utah, previously announced it would host an LPGA Tour event starting in 2025.

The Black Desert Championship will be part of the fall schedule starting in 2024. That’s the time of year when players are trying to secure PGA Tour cards for the following season or earn points to qualify for some of the bigger events.

The PGA Tour is returning to Utah for the first time since 1963.

For the PGA Tour, it now has two new tournaments for 2024. The other is the Myrtle Beach Classic. That will be in the spring opposite an elevated event

Jason Kokrak opens with 67, leads LIV-Valderrama

Jason Kokrak took three days to get to Spain and it took his golf clubs four days.

That didn’t seem to affect him at Valderrama, where Kokrak opened with a 67 in the first of three rounds.

He shares the lead with Dustin Johnson in LIV Golf-Valderrama. Johnson is coming off a tie for 10th in the U.S. Open. He already has one victory in LIV Golf this year.

Anirban Lahiri had a 68 and was one shot behind as they move to the weekend in the south of Spain. Sergio Garcia had a 70.

PGA champion Brooks Koepka is at 71.