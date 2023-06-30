Game 83: Red Sox at Blue Jays lineups and notes

The Red Sox are hoping a weekend getaway ahead of the holiday will do them some good. (Baseball players, they’re just like us!)
After Thursday night’s 2-0 loss to the Marlins, the Sox are off to Toronto for a three-game series with the Blue Jays.
They will enter the weekend on a five-game losing streak, despite Brayan Bello’s seven no-hit innings in the finale against Miami. The bats again came up short, and the Sox have scored a total of four runs in the last four games. In their last eight games, they are batting .184 (42-for-228) with 11 runs (1.4 per game) and nine extra base hits (1.1 per game). They batted .313 with 60 runs and 39 extra base hits in their previous nine.
A trip out of town to face an American League foe might just be what the Sox need, as they are coming off having been swept for the fifth time this season, including three at home, all to National League teams.
After this weekend, the Sox will be off on Monday before returning to Fenway for a pair of three-game series with the Rangers and Athletics leading into the All-Star break.
Lineups
RED SOX (40-42): TBA
Pitching: LHP James Paxton (3-1, 3.29 ERA)
BLUE JAYS (45-37): TBA
Pitching: RHP José Berríos (7-5, 3.64 ERA)
Time: 7:07 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Berríos: Christian Arroyo 1-6, Triston Casas 0-2, Rafael Devers 5-25, Jarren Duran 3-5, Adam Duvall 0-5, Kiké Hernández 1-16, Rob Refsnyder 0-3, Justin Turner 1-5, Alex Verdugo 7-17, Connor Wong 1-3, Masataka Yoshida 2-3
Blue Jays vs. Paxton: Brandon Belt 1-3, Bo Bichette 0-1, Cavan Biggio 3-6, Matt Chapman 0-14, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 2-8, Danny Jansen 1-5, Kevin Kiermaier 2-5, Whit Merrifield 4-15, George Springer 8-33
Stat of the day: The Blue Jays are 7-17 against the AL East and 38-20 against all other teams.
Notes: The Red Sox five-game losing streak is the longest since a six-game skid from Sept. 21-26 in 2022. … They have lost seven of their last eight games following a six-game winning streak from June 14-20. …Paxton is 5-3 with a 4.53 ERA in 10 career starts against Toronto. … In 11 career starts against the Red Sox, Berrios is 1-5 with a 4.15 ERA. He got a no-decision at Fenway on May 1, when he gave up five runs on 11 hits in 5⅓ innings of his team’s 6-5 loss.
