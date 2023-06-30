Game 83: Red Sox at Blue Jays lineups and notes

The Red Sox are hoping a weekend getaway ahead of the holiday will do them some good. (Baseball players, they’re just like us!)

After Thursday night’s 2-0 loss to the Marlins, the Sox are off to Toronto for a three-game series with the Blue Jays.

They will enter the weekend on a five-game losing streak, despite Brayan Bello’s seven no-hit innings in the finale against Miami. The bats again came up short, and the Sox have scored a total of four runs in the last four games. In their last eight games, they are batting .184 (42-for-228) with 11 runs (1.4 per game) and nine extra base hits (1.1 per game). They batted .313 with 60 runs and 39 extra base hits in their previous nine.