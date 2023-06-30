Revolution have a chance to gain ground against conference leader Cincinnati

The second-place Revolution (10-3-6, 36 points) fell 10 points off the pace before last week. Then they pulled out a 2-1 victory over Toronto FC, improving to 5-1 in one-goal games.

The Revolution and FC Cincinnati were tied for first place in the Eastern Conference when the teams played to a 1-1 tie April 29. Cincinnati (13-2-4, 43 points) has since pulled away, and will take a 13-game home winning streak in all competitions into Saturday’s rematch with the Revolution at TQL Stadium.

The Revolution have displayed resourcefulness, overcoming absences to achieve results in tight contests. The most significant loss has been Dylan Borrero, following a season-ending knee injury sustained in the Cincinnati match.

Advertisement

The Revolution are planning to replace Borrero with Argentinian Tomas Chancalay, 24, from Al-Wasl in the United Arab Emirates, according to multiple league sources. Chancalay, on loan from Racing Club, became expendable after Al-Wasl’s re-acquisition of former Nantucket High School star Caio Canedo, who began his pro career in Brazil and has become a mainstay forward for UAE’s national team. The moves could become official Saturday, the FIFA summer transfer deadline day.

Meanwhile, the Revolution take a three-game winning streak, and a six-game unbeaten streak, into the game. Cincinnati (2.26 points per game), which lost, 3-0, to D.C. United last week, is on pace to break the Revolution’s league-record points average (2.15 in 2021).

“I’m not worried about them losing their last game,” Arena said. “We’re just preparing our team to go out and play a good game. Whatever issues Cincinnati has they’ll deal with, and we deal with our team.”

Cincinnati experienced a reversal of fortunes last year, thanks to the addition of general manager Chris Albright and coach Pat Noonan, former Revolution players who had teamed in management with the Philadelphia Union. After finishing first in the USL in 2018 under John Harkes (a former Revolution midfielder who began his career under Arena), Cincinnati slumped to a 14-59-18 record from 2019-21 in MLS.

Advertisement

Noonan, who began his coaching career assisting Arena with the Los Angeles Galaxy and US national team, brought in Arena’s son, Kenny, and two-time MLS Cup winner Dominic Kinnear as assistant coaches. And Cincinnati rallied to a 12-9-13 mark and its first playoff appearance last season.

Brazilian Brenner de Souza and Brandon Vazquez emerged among the league’s top scorers, Luciano Acosta led the midfield, and Matt Miazga returned from Europe to anchor the back line.

Though Cincinnati has proven to be the league’s front-runner this season, it has yet to overcome the Revolution in seven games (0-5-2) since Arena’s arrival in 2019.

The Revolution have gained momentum with four three-goal games in the last six matches, Carles Gil inspiring the midfield and Bobby Wood leading the strikers. Emmanuel Boateng, Gustavo Bou, Matt Polster, Giacomo Vrioni, and Jozy Altidore (who has since been released) converted decisive goals during the team’s unbeaten run.

The Revolution’s recent success has coincided with an alignment featuring two forwards, though Arena often goes with a one-striker setup on the road, the team leaning to defending in front of goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.

Three starters will miss the game while performing for the US in the Gold Cup: Cincinnati’s Miazga and Vazquez, plus Revolution left back DeJuan Jones.

Advertisement

“They work really hard for each other,” Arena said of Cincinnati. “And they have a great stadium, capacity crowd each and every game. So it’s going to be a real challenge.”

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.