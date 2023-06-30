Twins snap out of offensive funk at expense of Dean Kremer, Orioles

Kremer was pulled after starting the fourth with a walk and a hit batter, and Buxton connected later that inning off Bruce Zimmermann for his 14th homer of the year, a three-run shot that made it 8-0.

Orioles starter Dean Kremer (8-4) lasted three-plus innings for the AL East’s second-place team, allowing seven runs and seven hits. After Gallo’s second-inning homer, Alex Kirilloff made it 3-0 with an RBI single in the third. Then Kepler went deep.

BALTIMORE — Joey Gallo, Max Kepler, and Byron Buxton homered Friday night to help Minnesota break out of its offensive funk, and Pablo López allowed three hits in six innings for the Twins in an 8-1 rout of the Baltimore Orioles.

After scoring just three runs in a three-game sweep at the hands of the Atlanta Braves — and closing the clubhouse after the finale for a team meeting — the Twins scored in each of the first four innings at Camden Yards. Gallo hit a solo homer in the second, and Kepler’s two-run shot in the third made it 5-0.

López (4-5) allowed a sixth-inning homer to Adley Rutschman for Baltimore’s only run. He struck out six and walked three. Minnesota is still a game under .500, but the Twins moved a game ahead of Cleveland atop the AL Central.

Minnesota went 0 for 23 with runners in scoring position in that series at Atlanta. The Twins came through in their very first opportunity in Baltimore — when Royce Lewis hit a broken-bat single to drive in a run in the first.

The start of the game was delayed 1 hour, 26 minutes because of rain.

Kyle Bradish (4-3) takes the mound for the Orioles Saturday against Bailey Ober (4-4) of the Twins. Bradish allowed two hits in seven innings against Seattle in his most recent start.