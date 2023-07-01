Taylor Swift is making more than $13 million a night on her tour

(Bloomberg) -- Taylor Swift is bringing in ticket sales of more than $13 million a night on the road — putting her on a trajectory to deliver the highest-grossing tour in music history.

Most of the money goes toward the cost of production, and that sum doesn’t include the additional millions of dollars in merchandise sales that the Eras tour is generating. But it still makes Swift, 33, the top-grossing artist in the world and marks the biggest tour of her career.

Swift is on pace to gross more than $1 billion, a threshold no artist has ever hit. Through 22 dates, the tour has grossed $300 million, according to Pollstar, an industry publication. She was scheduled to perform more than 50 dates in the US in all and then go abroad. Pollstar estimates Eras could top $1.3 billion.