Boaters escape burning vessel off Mattapoisett

Boaters safely escaped from their burning vessel Saturday in the water off Mattapoisett, according to the town’s fire department.
Several local agencies and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the report of a burning boat in Aucoot Cove, the department said on Facebook.
Firefighters and harbormasters from Mattapoisett and Marion responded to the fire, along with New Bedford police, the department said.
Photos shared by the department show the boat engulfed in flames while crews sprayed water on the blaze from fire boats.
The boat is a total loss, according to the fire department.
No further information was released.
