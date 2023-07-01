Criminal charges pending against mother after toddler found alone in hot car in Falmouth

Police and firefighters responded at 3:52 p.m. to a report of a toddler left unattended in a vehicle parked outside the retailer located at 137 Teaticket Highway (Route 28), police said.

The child was in a car seat and in full view of the sun on a 78-degree day, police wrote in a statement on Facebook.

Criminal charges are pending against a mother who allegedly left her toddler alone in a hot car while she was shopping inside a TJ Maxx store in Falmouth on Friday, officials said.

They found the child alone inside an SUV with no parent in the area. An officer had to break a window to get to the child, who was evaluated by first responders, the statement said.

The mother was found inside the store about five minutes later, police said.

The mother was not identified, and the charges have not yet been filed, according to the statement.

The Department of Children and Families was notified of the incident, according to police.

Police said to “remember never to leave children unattended in vehicles.”

The department also warned of the danger of leaving a child alone in a hot vehicle.

The interior heat of a car can rise 15 degrees every three minutes, police said.

When a child’s temperature hits 104 degrees, their major organs begin to shut down. They can die when temperatures reach 107 degrees, according to police.

Cracking a window does not help, police said.

