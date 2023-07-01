Fall River police officer arrested, had ‘inappropriate relationship’ with teen

A police officer was arrested Friday amid allegations that he had an inappropriate relationship with a teenager and possessed “inappropriate photographs,” the Fall River Police Department said in a statement.
Officer Michael Morin was arrested by members of the department’s major crimes division, the statement said.
He had been on paid administrative leave since May 29 after the department “discovered that he was not only engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old juvenile, but he had received and was in possession of inappropriate photographs in violation of the law,” the statement said.
Morin is still a member of the department, but his employment status will be assessed by Chief Paul Gauvin following an administrative investigation, the statement said.
“We do not accept any behavior that does not reflect the morals and values of the Fall River Police Department, or which violates the trust and respect that our officers work hard to earn,” the statement said.
No further information was available late Friday.
