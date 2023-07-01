fb-pixel Skip to main content

Here’s what’s open, closed on the Fourth of July

By Globe StaffUpdated July 1, 2023, 8 minutes ago
Ethan Baybutt, 4, ate a piece of patriotic cake during the 2023 Harborfest Opening Ceremony at Downtown Crossing.Taylor Coester for The Boston Globe

Holiday observed: Tuesday.

Retail stores: Open.

Liquor stores: Open.

Supermarkets: Open.

Convenience stores: Open.

Taverns, bars: Open.

Banks: Closed.

Stock market: Closed.

Municipal, state, federal offices: Closed.

Libraries: Closed.

Schools: Closed.

Mail: Post offices closed; Priority mail express only.

Parking: Parking meters in Boston are free.

MBTA: Subway will run on a Saturday schedule until 3 p.m., then on a weekday schedule for the remainder of the day. Bus and The RIDE will run on a Sunday schedule. Commuter Rail will run on a weekend schedule. The last train on each line will be held for a later departure time. After 9:30 p.m., fares will be free for subway, bus, and commuter rail. Ferries will run on varied schedules. There will be no ferries for the Lynn and Hingham to Boston routes. See the MBTA’s holiday service schedule page for more details.

Trash pickup: Some neighborhoods may have delayed trash collections throughout the week. Visit the City of Boston’s trash collection schedule to check if your address is affected.



