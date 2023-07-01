Here’s what’s open, closed on the Fourth of July

Supermarkets: Open.

Convenience stores: Open.

Taverns, bars: Open.

Banks: Closed.

Stock market: Closed.

Municipal, state, federal offices: Closed.

Libraries: Closed.

Schools: Closed.

Mail: Post offices closed; Priority mail express only.

Parking: Parking meters in Boston are free.

MBTA: Subway will run on a Saturday schedule until 3 p.m., then on a weekday schedule for the remainder of the day. Bus and The RIDE will run on a Sunday schedule. Commuter Rail will run on a weekend schedule. The last train on each line will be held for a later departure time. After 9:30 p.m., fares will be free for subway, bus, and commuter rail. Ferries will run on varied schedules. There will be no ferries for the Lynn and Hingham to Boston routes. See the MBTA’s holiday service schedule page for more details.

Trash pickup: Some neighborhoods may have delayed trash collections throughout the week. Visit the City of Boston’s trash collection schedule to check if your address is affected.







