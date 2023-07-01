One man killed, another injured in Mission Hill shooting

One man was and another was injured early Saturday morning in a double shooting in Mission Hill, according to the Boston Police Department.

At around 12:12 a.m., police arrived at 27 McGreevey Way to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. Both men were taken to local hospitals, where one was pronounced dead. The other man is considered to have non-life threatening injuries, police said.

No other information was immediately available Saturday, as the shooting is still an active investigation, according to Lieutenant Timothy Torigian.