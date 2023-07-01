Two women killed in separate car crashes in Western Mass.

The 28-year-old passenger of the Jeep , a woman from Granby, was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield where she was pronounced dead, the statement said.

At about 1:15 a.m. Saturday, a Jeep Grand Cherokee going northbound on Pleasant Street in Granby went into the southbound lane, where it rolled over and hit a Lexus SUV, the Northwestern district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Two women died in two separate car crashes Friday and Saturday in Hampshire and Franklin counties Western Massachusetts that also left four others injured, officials said.

Her identity was not immediately released, pending notification of next of kin.

Advertisement

The driver of the Jeep, a 30-year-old man from Granby, was also taken to Baystate for treatment of injuries not believed to be life threatening, according to the statement.

The Lexus driver, a 74-year-old Springfield man, was taken to Holyoke Medical Center also for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the district attorney’s office said.





On Friday at about 4 p.m., a Mazda MX5 Miata convertible was heading westbound on Route 2 in Gill when it went into the eastbound lane and hit a Chevrolet Cobalt head-on, the district attorney’s office said.

Tracy Matthews, 57, of Athol, the driver of the Cobalt, was taken to Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield where she was pronounced dead, the statement said.

The driver of the Miata, a 63-year-old Needham man, and the passenger in the Cobalt, were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the district attorney’s office said.

State Police are investigating the crashes, according to the statement.

No charges have been filed as of Saturday evening for either crash, the district attorney’s office said.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.