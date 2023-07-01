Today in History: July 1, Medicare program takes effect

Birthdays: Actor-dancer Leslie Caron is 92. Actor Jean Marsh is 89. Actor Jamie Farr is 89. Cookiemaker Wally Amos is 87. Dancer-choreographer Twyla Tharp is 82. Actor Genevieve Bujold is 81. Rock singer Deborah Harry is 78. Producer-director Michael Pressman is 73. Actor Terrence Mann is 72. B-52s singer Fred Schneider is 72. Actor-comedian Dan Aykroyd is 71. Actor Lorna Patterson is 67. Actor Alan Ruck is 67. Mystery novelist Louise Penny is 65. R&B singer Evelyn “Champagne” King is 63. Olympic gold medal track star Carl Lewis is 62. Actor Andre Braugher is 61. Actor Pamela Anderson is 56. Rock musician Mark Pirro is 53. Hip-hop artist Missy Elliott is 52. Actor Julianne Nicholson is 52. Actor/writer Jill Kargman is 49. The National drummer Bryan Devendorf is 48. Singer/songwriter Sufjan Stevens is 48. Actor Thomas Sadoski is 47. Actor Liv Tyler is 46. Actor Hilarie Burton is 41. Actor Lynsey Bartilson is 40. Actor Lea Seydoux is 38. Actor Evan Ellingson is 35. Actors Andrew and Steven Cavarno are 31. Actor/singer Chloe Bailey is 25. Actor Storm Reid is 20.

Today is Saturday, July 1, the 182nd day of 2023. There are 183 days left in the year.

Advertisement

In 1863, the pivotal, three-day Civil War Battle of Gettysburg, resulting in a Union victory, began in Pennsylvania.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

In 1867, Canada became a self-governing dominion of Great Britain as the British North America Act took effect.

In 1903, the first Tour de France began. (It ended on July 19; the winner was Maurice Garin.)

In 1912, aviator Harriet Quimby, 37, was killed along with her passenger, William Willard, when they were thrown out of Quimby’s monoplane at the Third Annual Boston Aviation Meet.

In 1944, delegates from 44 countries began meeting at Bretton Woods, New Hampshire, where they agreed to establish the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

Advertisement

In 1963, the U.S. Post Office inaugurated its five-digit ZIP codes.

In 1966, the Medicare federal insurance program went into effect.

In 1973, the Drug Enforcement Administration was established.

In 1991, President George H.W. Bush nominated federal appeals court judge Clarence Thomas to the Supreme Court, beginning an ultimately successful confirmation process marked by allegations of sexual harassment.

In 1997, Hong Kong reverted to Chinese rule after 156 years as a British colony.

In 2004, actor Marlon Brando died in Los Angeles at age 80.

In 2009, actor Karl Malden, 97, died in Brentwood, California.

In 2015, after more than a half-century of hostility, the United States and Cuba declared they would reopen embassies in each other’s capitals, marking a historic full restoration of diplomatic relations between the Cold War foes.

In 2019, 15-year-old Coco Gauff, the youngest player to qualify at Wimbledon in the professional era, defeated 39-year-old Venus Williams in the first round.

In 2018, Mexican voters, angry over corruption and violence, elected leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador as president.

Last year, the United States announced it would provide Ukraine with $820 million in new military aid, including new surface-to-air missile systems and counter-artillery radars, to respond to Russia’s heavy reliance on long-range strikes in the war. American basketball star Brittney Griner went on trial in Russia after her arrest on charges of possessing cannabis oil while returning to play for a team there, in a case that unfolded amid tense relations between Moscow and Washington. (Griner would be found guilty and sentenced to nine years in prison, but would be released months later in a US-Russia prisoner exchange).

Advertisement



