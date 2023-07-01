Out-Trumping Trump on immigration

The game where Republican presidential candidates try to out-Trump Donald Trump is officially on.

Take Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, Trump’s main rival for the Republican presidential nomination, who recently rolled out a hard-line immigration policy platform that essentially declares war on undocumented immigrants. And that’s not hyperbole.

Under the title of “no excuses,” DeSantis’s plan is fully deranged. It includes sending the US military to the southern border, creating a “deadly force” to kill drug smugglers trying to break into the country, mass deporting undocumented people, ending birthright citizenship, and building a wall at the US-Mexico border.

Advertisement

None of those are novel proposals — most of them were championed by Trump and, for the most part, are unconstitutional. I suspect that, if elected president, DeSantis would be smarter, more methodical, and more effective at trying to execute his sinister plan than Trump ever was. That’s part of DeSantis’s messaging: There are no excuses to fail on implementing radical anti-immigration policies.

Addressing a packed hall in Hollis, N.H., on Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida told the crowd that he’d actually build a border wall. David Degner/NYT

But the reason why Trump couldn’t keep most of his own promises on immigration wasn’t incompetence — although that was certainly part of it.

There are still democratic checks and balances that would keep a president from doing what DeSantis wants to do to our incredibly complex immigration system. And I’m not just talking about the federal courts. For example, a massive deportation and detention plan requires money, lots of it, which in turn requires Congress’s funding. As Greg Sargent puts it in The Washington Post: “Good luck with that.”

There are currently 14 declared candidates running for the Republican nomination, each struggling to find a lane to compete with Trump, who so far is at the head of the polls. But DeSantis, whose strategy includes directly criticizing Trump for his failure to enact most of his anti-immigration policies while he was president, so far owns the “out-Trump” Trump lane, at least on the key topic of immigration.

Advertisement

Even though DeSantis’s proposals fall under the category of “performative cruelty,” his plan shouldn’t be dismissed entirely. That’s one of the great lessons of the Trump era, after all. While most of Trump’s most radical proposals were stopped by the courts — for instance, the original so-called Muslim ban and the infamous zero tolerance policy that separated families at the border — they still had a devastating and lasting impact and hurt thousands of people.

Crucially, DeSantis already enacted in Florida one of the harshest anti-immigrant laws in the country, which goes into effect on July 1. He has shown that he has the determination and potential to inflict much more damage than Trump ever did.

Marcela García is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at marcela.garcia@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @marcela_elisa and on Instagram @marcela_elisa.