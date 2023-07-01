Bernhard Langer 18 holes from winning US Senior Open at 65 years old

Langer shot his second straight 3-under 68 to reach 6 under. The 2010 US Senior Open winner at Sahalee outside Seattle, Langer won the Chubb Classic in Florida in February to tie Hale Irwin for the Champions’ career victory record of 45.

Fan favorites Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly — both from Madison, 100 miles to the south — were right behind, with Retief Goosen and Y.E. Yang the only other players under par with a round left on the punishing tree-lined course with thick rough and tricky greens.

Bernhard Langer took a two-stroke lead Saturday in the US Senior Open at difficult SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wis., the 65-year-old German star bidding to break the PGA Tour Champions’ career victory record.

“No, it’s not on my mind at all,” Langer said about the record. “Hopefully, my mind will not wander anywhere but on the next shot. That’s the secret to playing the best golf.”

Allen Doyle is the oldest winner in event history, taking the 2006 title at SentryWorld at 57 years, 11 months, 14 days.

Langer will play alongside Kelly on Sunday.

“I remember playing against Fred Couples in Seattle in this championship, and if there were 30,000 people, every one of them was cheering for Fred, and the only one for me was my caddie, who was my son,” Langer said. “It was like a Ryder Cup match in America.”

Kelly and Stricker, paired together Saturday, closed with birdies on the par-4 18th, with Kelly making a 20-foot putt from the fringe and Stricker following with a 15-footer. They each shot 68, with Kelly second at 4 under and Stricker third at 3 under.

“It’s really special,” Kelly said, “Just being with one of my best friends out there in this kind of atmosphere at this level is pretty cool to do. Both shooting the same score, both in it still. We just had a lot of fun.”

Stricker won the first two senior majors of the year and took his hometown Madison event three weeks ago for his fourth Champions victory of the season.

Two-time US Open champion Goosen and Yang were 1 under. Goosen closed with a birdie for a 71. Yang had a 69.

Langer birdied the first two holes and rebounded from a bogey on No. 4 with a birdie on No. 5. He parred the next 11 holes, made a 4-footer for birdie on the par-4 17th, then got up-and-down for par on 18, nearly holing a 40-foot try from off the green.

“Played really solid,” Langer said. “Got a little shaky there in the middle and had to save a few pars. I think the greens slowed up a little bit somewhere along the line. Left a couple of putts short, long putts, and then had to make 4- to 6-footers, which is not my favorite distance.”

Langer opened with a 71 and shot his first 68 on Friday to take a one-stroke lead over first-round leader Rod Pampling. Pampling had a 79 on Saturday to drop to 6 over. He had 7s on the par-4 fourth and par-5 fifth.

PGA Tour — Rickie Fowler birdied six of his last eight holes to surge into the Rocket Mortgage Classic lead at 20 under, giving him another chance to end a four-year PGA Tour victory drought.

Fowler had an 8-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead over Adam Hdwin at Detroit Golf Club. Two weeks ago in Los Angeles in the US Open, Fowler squandered a chance with a closing 75 in a fifth-place tie.

Hadwin had a 63 to tie the tournament record. Fellow Canadian Taylor Pendrith was third at 18 under after a 67. Pendrith bogeyed two of his last four holes.

Monday qualifier Peter Kuest (65) and Aaron Rai (68) were 17 under. Taylor Moore (69) was another stroke back with four other players, including Collin Morikawa, who shot a 67 for the second straight day.

The leaders will tee off Sunday morning just before 9 a.m. — about 5 hours before the original schedule — and threesomes will start on both the front and back nine.

LIV — Bryson DeChambeau made eagle on his final hole at the par-5 17th for an 8-under 63 and a one-shot lead over Talor Gooch at LIV Golf-Valderrama in Sotogrande, Spain.

DeChambeau has yet to win against the 48-man fields on the Saudi-backed league, and this might be his best chance. He played bogey-free for the day, and his eagle allowed him to move into the lead going into the third and final round.

Gooch, who won back-to-back LIV events in Australia and Singapore earlier this year, had the lead for much of the second round at Valderrama, with eight birdies against one bogey. But then he took a second bogey on the 18th hole and finished with a par for a 65.

PGA champion Brooks Koepka, who already has two LIV Golf wins along with Gooch and Dustin Johnson, got his lone mistake out of the way early and shot 65. He was three shots behind DeChambeau. Johnson shared the opening-round lead but could only manage a 71, leaving him five back.

DP World — English trio Andy Sullivan, Oliver Wilson, and James Morrison were part of a six-way tie going into the final round of the British Masters in Sutton Coldfield, England, while tournament favorite Justin Rose remained in contention despite carding a 2-over 74.

Joost Luiten of the Netherlands, Italy’s Guido Migliozzi, and Niklas Norgaard of Denmark were also tied at 7-under 209 as a blustery wind wreaked havoc at The Belfry.

Rose took the early lead after a 65 in the opening round but carded a 73 in the second and was a shot worse on Saturday to sit three shots back in an event he won in 2002 and hosted in 2018.

Luiten and Migliozzi both shot a 68, while the other four co-leaders all carded 70 in the third round.

Sullivan said he was “absolutely buzzing” to be in contention for a fifth European/DP World tour title after making birdies on the 17th and 18th.

“I wanted to do something like that all day to try and get it going, fortunately it came on the last,” Sullivan said after holing from 40 feet. “I was just grateful for it to hit the hole because it might actually have gone down the other ridge. I didn’t get anything going all day, very steady, very solid, and then yeah, the last couple of holes it was sweet to finish like that.”