Bruins signing veteran forwards Milan Lucic and James van Riemsdyk, plus center Morgan Geekie

As long rumored, they also brought back old friend Milan Lucic, who signed for one year at $1 million. Lucic is the largest (6 feet 3 inches and 240 pounds) of three big bodies. Van Riemsdyk is 6-foot-3, 208, and Geekie is 6-foot-3, 201.

They filled Tyler Bertuzzi’s spot on the power play with veteran James van Riemsdyk, who signed a one-year, $1 million deal, and brought in former Seattle center Morgan Geekie at two years at $2 million per. Geekie, who also plays right wing, could be in the mix to replace Tomas Nosek at No. 4 center.

With little salary cap space, the Bruins spent the day looking for inefficiencies in the market.

Advertisement

Experienced NHL players all, who came at a combined cost of $4 million a season. They will mix with a group of young players (Jakub Lauko, Fabian Lysell, Oskar Steen, Marc McLaughlin, Georgii Merkulov) vying for forward spots.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The Bruins also added to their defense. After losing Connor Clifton on the open market, the Bruins replaced him with former Ducks defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk, ex-of Boston University. He arrives on a one-year, $1 million deal. A solid veteran (age 34) who put up 27 points in 75 games, Shattenkirk would replace Clifton on the third pair with Derek Forbort.

Meanwhile, short-time Bruins defenseman Dmitry Orlov struck a big payday in Carolina, which signed him for two years at $7.75 million a season. Connor Clifton landed in Buffalo on a three-year, $10 million raise, more than tripling his Boston salary ($1 million). Mike Reilly, waived multiple times and finally bought out by the Bruins, signed on in Florida for one year at $1 million..

Van Riemsdyk, who turned 34 in May, profiles as a third-liner at this stage. He is a big body (6 feet 3 inches and 208 pounds) and a left shot who has made a career of using his deft touch around the net.

Advertisement

He showed his age last year, putting up his worst season since he became a regular (12 goals and 29 points in 61 games). His power play production cratered, too: two goals and four points.

Bruins could be on thin ice at center Share Conor Ryan talks about the uncertainty the Bruins are facing during the offseason with a salary cap crunch.

“JVR,” who played at UNH, was the No. 2 overall pick by Philadelphia in 2007. Five years later, he was traded to Toronto, where he scored 136 goals over 365 games. Coming off a personal-best 36-goal season in 2018 — including 11 on the power play — then-Flyers GM Ron Hextall brought him back to Philly on a five-year, $35 million deal. That $7 million cap hit became all but untradeable for Hextall’s successors, Chuck Fletcher and Daniel Briere.

Geekie, who turns 25 later this month, was productive in a fourth-line role for the Kraken last year. He scored a career-high nine goals and 28 points while averaging 10:27 of ice time. No forward who played less than 11 minutes per night scored more, and only three (Denis Malgin, Carl Grundstrom, Zach Aston-Reese) had more goals. He is also a fine forechecker and playmaker.

A native son of Strathclair, Manitoba, Geekie was drafted in the third round (67th overall) by Carolina in 2017. He took the expansion route to Seattle, which did not qualify him as a restricted free agent this week.

Among other veteran forwards who signed: The Bruins were not involved with right winger Blake Wheeler, soon to be 37, who signed a bargain deal with the Rangers ($800,000, plus $300,000 in bonuses). They also saw center Ryan O’Reilly, 32, sign for four years at $4.5 million in Nashville.

Advertisement

Tough guy Ryan Reaves, 36, hooked on in Toronto for three years at $1.35 million. He will serve as the Maple Leafs’ Lucic deterrent.

Lucic, 35, put up 7-12—19 in 77 games for the Flames last season. He also won gold with Team Canada at the World Championships (2-2—4 in 10 games). His seven-year, $42 million contract expired Saturday, allowing for a Black and Gold reunion.

Among the premier power forwards in the game during his first run here (2007-15), the heavyweight scored 139 goals and 342 points in 566 games, with 772 penalty minutes. In his 16-year career, he has 233 goals and 584 points with 1,299 PIM (fourth among active players) in 1,173 games.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.