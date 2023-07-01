Cardinals crush Yankees in rain-delayed doubleheader opener

Rain twice stopped the game, for a total of 2 hours 37 minutes. The first stoppage, in the middle of the seventh, lasted 2:19. After 18 minutes of play, the game was delayed in the middle of the eighth for another 18 minutes.

Goldschmidt had four RBIs and Nolan Gorman also homered for St. Louis, which reached double-digit runs for the first time since May 21.

Paul Goldschmidt hit a go-ahead, three-run homer off Luis Severino in a five-run third and Jack Flaherty pitched six shutout innings to lead the Cardinals over the Yankees, 11-4, on Saturday in a rain-interrupted doubleheader opener in St. Louis.

Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson then made his big league mound debut and got three straight outs, throwing 11 pitches ranging from 82-86 mph.

The teams were scheduled to meet again in a night game.

Flaherty (5-5) won his second straight start after going 0-1 in his previous five. He allowed four hits, struck out four, and walked two after giving up six runs in each of his previous two outings.

Severino (1-3), coming off six shutout innings against Texas, gave up seven runs and nine hits over four innings as his ERA rose to 6.30. Severino’s 56 fastballs averaged 95.1 mph, down 1.5 mph from his season average.

Twins top reeling Orioles

Bailey Ober allowed two hits over seven innings, Joey Gallo homered, and the Twins beat the Orioles, 1-0, at Camden Yards, extending Baltimore’s losing streak to a season-high four games.

Ober (5-4) gave up a second-inning single to Gunnar Henderson, hit Ryan O’Hearn with a pitch in the fourth and yielded a single to Anthony Santander in the seventh.

Those were the only runners to reach against the 6-foot-9-inch Ober, who made it through seven innings for only the second time in 44 big-league starts. The righthander struck out eight and did not allow a runner past first base.

Eovaldi second in AL to 10 wins

Nathan Eovaldi pitched seven scoreless innings to become the American League’s second 10-game winner and the AL West-leading Rangers beat the second-place Astros, 5-2, in Arlington, Texas.

Eovaldi (10-3) struck out five and limited the Astros to two singles, but also had a season-high four walks while throwing 58 of 97 pitches for strikes. The righthander lowered his ERA to 2.64 with his fifth start this season when he didn’t allow a run.

Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, and Josh Jung, the three Rangers infielders selected by fans as All-Star starters, each drove in a run. Switch-hitting catcher Jonah Heim, also voted in this week to start for the AL team July 11 in Seattle, had three hits and scored a run.

Arraez’s average down to .388

Ronald Acuña and Ozzie Albies homered as part of a six-run first inning and the Braves beat the Marlins, 7-0, as major league batting leader Luis Arraez saw his average dip to .388.

Arraez went 1 for 4. He is 3 for 16 over last four games and his .388 average is his lowest since June 17.

Charlie Morton (8-6) struck out five in 5⅔ innings and scattered four hits and one walk in winning his third consecutive start.

Kirby Yates, Nick Anderson, Ben Heller, and Joe Jiménez completed the shutout for the Braves out of the bullpen.

Matt Olson went 2 for 4 with a run scored, and Austin Riley was 2 for 4 with two runs scored for the Braves, who have outscored the Marlins 23-4 in the first two games of the series.

The Braves have won 23 of their last 27 games and lead the second-place Marlins by eight games in the NL East.

Marlins rookie Eury Pérez (5-4), who entered the game with an MLB-best 21-inning scoreless streak and a 1.34 ERA, lasted just a third of an inning, giving up six runs and seven hits. He threw 35 pitches.

Verlander gets back on track

Justin Verlander pitched seven steady innings for his first victory in nearly six weeks and slumping rookie Francisco Álvarez hit the first of three quick homers that powered the Mets past the Giants, 4-1, in New York.

Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Lindor launched back-to-back shots as the Mets went deep three times in a span of four batters against Anthony DeSclafani (4-8) in the third.

Tommy Pham added an RBI double off Sean Manaea in the fourth, and New York (37-46) opened July with a much-needed win after going 6-19 in its previous 25 games.

“I’m glad June’s over,” manager Buck Showalter said before the game.

The 40-year-old Verlander (3-4) gave up five hits, struck out six and didn’t allow an earned run for his 248th victory and first since May 21 against Cleveland.

Padres snap losing streak

Juan Soto hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the sixth inning, Manny Machado followed three pitches later with the first of his two home runs, and the Padres stopped a six-game losing streak with a 12-5 win over the Reds in Cincinnati.

Soto had four RBIs and Machado and Fernando Tatis three each for the Padres, who have not lost seven in a row since Sept. 24 to Oct. 1, 2021.

Tatis had an RBI double in the third, a run-scoring single in the seventh, and a sacrifice fly in the eighth, giving him 40 RBIs in 63 games since returning from an 80-game drug suspension.

Michael Wacha (8-2), pitching on his 32d birthday, won his third straight decision. Wacha allowed one run and five hits in five innings.

Phillies explode for 19 runs

Alec Bohm homered twice and tied his career high with six RBIs, and the Phillies scored their most runs in five years in a 19-4 rout of the Nationals in Philadelphia.

Kyle Schwarber had a grand slam, and Nick Castellanos homered, singled and doubled with three RBIs for the Phillies, who scored their most runs since beating Miami 20-1 on April 7, 2018. Philadelphia had 18 hits, including four by Bohm, who matched his career best.

Defending NL champion Philadelphia has won six of eight and 12 of 16.

Zack Wheeler (7-4) won his fourth straight decision, giving up four runs and seven hits in five innings.

Bryce Harper doubled, had two hits and drove in two runs, and J.T. Realmuto also had two RBIs.

Burnes takes perfect game into sixth

Corbin Burnes carried a perfect game into the sixth inning, Christian Yelich hit his 10th home run, and the Brewers survived a late rally to beat the Pirates, 11-8, in Pittsburgh.

Burnes (6-5) retired the first 15 batters he faced before walking Jared Triolo leading off the sixth. A walk and a hit batter loaded the bases with two outs and Jack Suwinski ended Burnes’ shot at a no-hitter with a clean two-run single to right field.

It was the only hiccup for Burnes, who struck out seven against two walks in seven innings to win for just the second time since May 12.

Rays’ Arozarena enters Home Run Derby

Rays All-Star left fielder Randy Arozarena will participate in the 2023 Home Run Derby.

This will be Arozarena’s first time in the Derby, and makes him the third Rays player to participate in one, after Evan Longoria and Carlos Pena.

“He’s excited about it,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “I can feel very confident in saying he will be very entertaining. I know the fans enjoy watching Randy, I enjoy watching Randy. He’s got that “It” factor, and this is just another level to it.”

Arozarena is the fourth announced participant in the eight-man July 10 contest at T-Mobile Park, joining Mariners’ center fielder Julio Rodríguez, Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts.

Chapman won’t close for Rangers

Aroldis Chapman is back in the bullpen for a division-leading team, though he won’t initially be the primary closer for the Rangers.

The once-dominant reliever joined the AL West leaders after being acquired in a trade from the last-place Royals. Texas manager Bruce Bochy said Will Smith, who has 14 saves, with 10 consecutive conversions since early May, will to stay in that role. Chapman will likely be used much like he was in Kansas City, where he finished games in only seven of his 31 appearances.

“He just made us a better team, a better bullpen,” Bochy said before the Rangers played division rival Houston.

Chapman allowed one earned run with 20 strikeouts in nine one-inning appearances in June for the Royals. He was 4-2 with two saves and 53 strikeouts over 29⅓ innings in his 31 games overall.

Rays ace McClanahan to IL

Shane McClanahan was put on the 15-day injured list by the Rays, a day after the 26-year-old lefthander came out of his second straight start due to mid-back tightness. McClanahan, 11-1 with a 2.53 ERA, left a June 22 outing against Kansas City after 3⅔ innings and Friday’s start against Seattle after three innings . . . Astros lefthander Framber Valdez will miss his scheduled start Sunday against AL West-leading Texas because of right ankle soreness. Manager Dusty Baker said Valdez (7-6, 2.49 ERA) sprained his ankle on June 20 against the Mets, even though he made his next scheduled start in St. Louis . . . The Marlins designated pitcher Archie Bradley for assignment prior to Saturday’s game against the Braves. In a corresponding move, the Marlins recalled rookie righthander George Soriano from Triple A Jacksonville. Bradley, 30, appeared in four games this season and was 0-0 with a 12.27 ERA . . . Similarly, the Brewers designated veteran reliever Matt Bush for assignment, less than 24 hours after he blew a save against the Pirates. Bush, 37, went 0-4 with a 5.94 ERA and three saves in 37 appearances over two seasons for the Brewers, including an 0-2 mark with a 9.58 ERA in 12 games this season.