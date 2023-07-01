Free Jacks secure franchise’s first playoff win, advance into Major League Rugby Championship

“We controlled the game, and we managed to stifle everything DC threw at us,” Free Jacks coach Scott Mathie said. “We are looking forward to landing in Chicago.”

The Free Jacks will represent the Eastern Conference in the MLR Championship next Saturday in Chicago against the winner of Sunday night’s Western Conference final between the San Diego Legion and the Seattle Seawolves.

After racing off to an 18-0 first-half lead Saturday at sold-out Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy, the New England Free Jacks secured a win in the first playoff game in franchise history, 25-7, over Old Glory DC in Major League Rugby’s Eastern Conference final.

The victory was the 11 straight for the Free Jacks (15-2).

In the fourth minute, center Le Roux Malan put the Free Jacks in front, diving into the try zone after cutting through the middle of the defense with a burst of speed and breaking a tackle.

Off of a 5-meter lineout, hooker Andrew Quattrin added another 5 points for the hosts. The front line handed the ball back to Quattrin and he powered in.

Fly-half Jayson Potroz, second in MLR with 133 points during the regular season, delivered a pair of kicks in the first half to bolster the Free Jacks’ advantage.

On a nifty play in the 64th minute, scrumhalf John Poland passed to center Ben Lesage, who took a few strides and booted the ball inside of 5 meters. Wing Taniela Filimone whizzed past the defense, collected the ball, and converted for a try.

The Free Jack’s defense performed well throughout, shutting down any attacking opportunities for Old Glory DC. Flanker Mitchell Jacobsen caused a turnover in the 77th minute that sealed the victory.

“Really proud of the performance, one of our best physical efforts on defense this season,” Mathie said.

