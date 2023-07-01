Kutter Crawford tuned in from the tub as the Red Sox salvaged his strong start

The Blue Jays, down by four runs when Crawford left the game, rallied against the Red Sox bullpen and nearly scored the tying run before Bo Bichette was thrown out at the plate to end the game.

The Red Sox righthander pitched a strong 5⅔ innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out five with two walks.

TORONTO — Kutter Crawford was sitting up to his neck in freezing cold water when he picked up a victory on Saturday.

The sellout crowd fell silent as the Red Sox clubhouse erupted in cheers after a 7-6 victory.

Crawford was taking a cold plunge when the Jays put two runners on in the ninth.

“I was the only one in there and watching it unfold,” Crawford said. “Kind of a roller coaster of emotions there.”

Rafael Devers and Justin Turner homered to give the Sox a 6-2 lead. Crawford allowed a single and a walk in the bottom of the sixth before coming out, having thrown 74 pitches.

“The offense had my back today,” Crawford said.

Crawford (3-4) dropped his ERA to 3.92. He is 3-2 with a 4.39 ERA in six starts since rejoining the rotation on June 3.

“A good one,” manager Alex Cora said. “Overall it was what we needed.”

Whitlock up next

Garrett Whitlock starts the series finale on Sunday afternoon against Kevin Gausman.

Whitlock has allowed 10 earned runs on 19 hits over 11⅔ in his last two starts. Part of the problem, counterintuitively, is that he is throwing too many strikes.

“The approach has changed by the opposition,” Cora said. “Obviously, everybody knows he’s a strike thrower. He’s one of the best, if not the best, in the big leagues at throwing first-pitch strikes.

“Sometimes throwing too many strikes works against you. We love the fact that he does. But you can throw strikes in different ways.”

That would likely be using off-speed pitches early in the count instead of trying to get ahead with a fastball.

Whitlock is 2-1 with an 0.61 ERA over nine career appearances against Toronto with one start.

Gausman faced the Red sox at Fenway Park on May 4 and allowed eight runs on 10 hits over 3⅓ innings.

Daddy duties

James Paxton reported to Rogers Centre in the morning, got his usual work done then flew back to Boston. His wife, Katie, is expecting their second child on Tuesday.

Paxton will start paternity leave that day. His next start will come during the Oakland series, which starts on Friday.

Paxton is 3-0 with a 1.75 ERA in his last six starts.

Walter’s role

Lefthander Brandon Walter, who gave the Sox 6⅔ solid innings in relief at Minnesota on June 22, pitched two innings in relief for Triple A Worcester on Friday night, throwing 31 pitches.

Cora said Walter “is in play” to rejoin the major-league team this week in a long relief role. Walter was optioned on June 23, making him eligible to return on Saturday.

Working on the farm

Lefthanded reliever Joely Rodriguez worked a scoreless inning for Double A Portland on Friday and is likely to be activated off the injured list on Tuesday. “There’s a good chance,” Cora said. “Let’s see how he rebounds.” Rodriguez has appeared in only five major league games this season because of injuries . . . Infielder Pablo Reyes (abdominal strain) will start a rehab assignment on Monday, joining Portland . . . Infielder Yu Chang (left hand) was 0 for 4 for Portland on Friday as the DH. He started at shortstop for the Sea Dogs on Saturday night.

He owns them

Masataka Yoshida was 2 for 3 with an RBI before he was hit by a pitch in his lower right leg in the seventh inning and came out of the game. Yoshida is 14 of 24 (.583) with two doubles, three home runs, and 10 RBIs in six games against Toronto this season and has not struck out in 25 plate appearances. Yoshida was limping a bit after the game and is questionable for Sunday. X-rays were negative . . . The Blue Jays are 7-19 against American League East teams and 38-20 outside the division. The Red Sox, conversely, are 14-11 in the division and 28-31 otherwise . . . Backup catcher Caleb Hamilton was 0 for 3 with three strikeouts and a walk in his second start. Hamilton is 1 for 23 with 19 strikeouts and five walks in 29 career plate appearances with the Twins and Sox.

