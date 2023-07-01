Lakers retain guards Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell on new deals, while big man Brook Lopez remains a Buck

Reaves and Russell were both starters in the postseason for the Lakers, who made the Western Conference finals before falling to the eventual NBA champion Denver Nuggets.

Austin Reaves agreed to a four-year deal that could be worth $56 million, and D’Angelo Russell returned to the Lakers as well on a $37 million, two-year deal, people with knowledge of those transactions told The Associated Press. The Athletic first reported the agreement with Reaves, and ESPN first reported the agreement with Russell.

The Los Angeles Lakers kept two of their best guards. And the Milwaukee Bucks retained their big man, as the early trend in free agency of most players staying put continued Saturday.

Also Saturday, Milwaukee — which had already retained Khris Middleton — found a way to keep Brook Lopez on a two-year deal, a person familiar with the agreement told the AP. The Athletic and ESPN reported the deal was worth $48 million for the 35-year-old Lopez.

While Reaves, Russell, and Lopez stayed put, Max Strus found a new home.

Strus, who helped Miami get to the NBA Finals, is headed to the Cleveland Cavaliers, agreeing to a $63 million, four-year deal that was finalized Saturday by making the transaction part of a three-team trade, according to two people familiar with the negotiations.

Strus goes to the Cavaliers, who will send Cedi Osman and Lamar Stevens to San Antonio while Miami gets future second-round draft compensation, said the people who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade terms have not been approved by the NBA. ESPN first reported the trade agreement.

Cleveland clearly prioritized shooters. The Cavs struck deals with Caris LeVert ($32 million, two years) and Georges Niang ($26 million, three years) on Friday.

Also Saturday, Orlando retained Moritz Wagner ($16 million, two years) and the Heat added Thomas Bryant ($5.4 million, two years, second at his option) to give them some extra size. Bryant was with the Nuggets for their title run.

Most deals cannot be finalized until July 6, and Strus became one of the biggest names to leave for a new team in the early stages of free agency. Fred VanVleet ($130 million, three years) left Toronto for Houston, and Bruce Brown Jr. ($45 million, two years) left Denver for Indiana.

Heat send Oladipo to OKC

The Heat traded Victor Oladipo back to the Oklahoma City Thunder, one of five teams he has appeared in the league for, late Friday night in exchange for future draft compensation, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The move will create a $9.45 million trade exception for the Heat, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade has not been finalized by the NBA. It also provides some financial flexibility for Miami, which is well over the tax threshold for the coming season.

It’s unclear when Oladipo will next be able to play. He tore his left patellar tendon during the first round of the playoffs against Milwaukee in April. The 31-year-old guard underwent his third major surgery in the last four years — the other two were on his right knee area — and there is no timetable for his return.

Toppin goes from NYC to Indy

The New York Knicks are trading Obi Toppin to the Indiana Pacers, dealing away a former lottery pick who was loved by fans but never as much by coach Tom Thibodeau.

The Knicks will get back two second-round picks, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press on Saturday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade is not yet official. It was first reported by ESPN.

Toppin was the No. 8 pick in the 2020 draft after winning national player of the year honors at Dayton. But when that season ended early and his first professional one was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Toppin lost out on vital time to expand his skills and earn Thibodeau’s confidence.

Kids getting paid

Some players eligible for rookie-scale extensions also cashed in Saturday on deals that will take effect in 2024-25.

Desmond Bane in Memphis and Tyrese Haliburton in Indiana struck agreements on contracts that will be worth an estimated $207 million apiece over five years. Haliburton potentially will be able to reach $260 million if he makes an All-NBA team.