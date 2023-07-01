Predators land Ryan O’Reilly for four years, $18 million on opening day of free agency

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the contracts.

Barry Trotz on Saturday opened his tenure as Predators general manager with a major move by signing one of the game’s top two-way forwards, Ryan O’Reilly , to a four-year, $18 million contract, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The Predators also signed winger Gustav Nyquist to a $6.37 million, two-year contract, according to a second person with knowledge of that deal.

O’Reilly, who closed last season with Toronto and was the playoff MVP for the Stanley Cup-winning Blues in 2019, arrives in Music City after the Predators began purging high-priced veterans. They bought out the remainder of Matt Duchene’s contract and traded Ryan Johansen to Colorado.

Duchene didn’t last long in free agency. The 32-year-old center signed a deal for next season with the Stars worth $3 million, according to a person with knowledge of the signing.

Blue Jackets hire Babcock

Mike Babcock, the 2008 Stanley Cup-winning coach with Detroit was introduced as the new coach in Columbus, the front office believing he is the right fit for a team looking to win again. Now 3½ years removed from being fired by Toronto and word emerging about some of his polarizing old-school tactics, Babcock sounded like someone who has learned from his time in the Canadian college ranks and is ready to adjust to modern players.

“Change in all of us takes time,” Babcock said. “I think what this has done is given me a chance to get outside my body and have a look and see what I’m doing and understand you needed to change, you needed to grow.”

Columbus decided early last month to hire Babcock but had to wait until July to make it official because of the significant money still owed to him on the $50 million, eight-year deal he signed with Toronto in 2015. This is just a two-year contract, Babcock and Columbus general manager Jarmo Kekalainen confirmed.

Goalies strike it rich

The Penguins re-signed two-time All-Star goaltender Tristan Jarry to a five-year contract worth just under $27 million, the Senators added Joonas Korpisalo for $20 million over five years, and the Islanders extended franchise goalie Ilya Sorokin to an eight-year, $66 million deal through 2032. The Islanders also brought back Sorokin’s longtime partner, Semyon Varlamov, on a four-year, $11 million deal. Pittsburgh also signed Alex Nedjelkovic from Detroit for depth in goal at $1.5 million for one season, while the Red Wings signed James Reimer to the same deal and landed ex-Panther Alex Lyon for $1.8 million over two years.

Out West, the Kings signed Cam Talbot to a one-year contract worth $1 million, with $1 million more in potential incentives, and the rival Sharks gave Mackenzie Blackwood $4.7 million over the next two seasons. Laurent Brossoit, who started the playoffs for the Golden Knights before being injured in the second round, returned to Winnipeg for one season at $1.75 million.

Rangers add experience

Rangers general manager Chris Drury made a flurry of moves, signing forward Blake Wheeler to a one-year deal worth $800,000 plus another $300,000 in incentives a day after the former Jets captain was placed on unconditional waivers by Winnipeg for the purpose of having the remainder of his contract bought out. Wheeler is a 15-year veteran, who has topped 20 goals eight times.

Goalie Jonathan Quick signed a one-year, $825,000 deal that includes $100,000 in incentives with, where the 16-year veteran is expected to serve as a backup to Igor Shesterkin. Quick backstopped the Kings to two Stanley Cups and just won a third as a backup with the Golden Knights.

New York also added forwards Nick Bonino and Tyler Pitlick on one-year deals with the team standing to lose Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko.

Carolina stands pat in net

The Hurricanes goalie tandem, which shared the William M. Jennings Trophy in 2021-22 for allowing the fewest goals, returns for at least one more year. Antti Raanta signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract before free agency began, and Frederik Andersen followed with a two-year, $6.8 million deal.

Carolina also re-signed speedy forward Jesper Fast to a two-year contract worth $4.8 million and made one of the bigger early splashes by signing defenseman Dmitry Orlov to a two-year, $15.5 million contract.

Capitals take chance on Pacioretty

The Capitals, looking to get back into the playoffs after their eight-year run ended, went bargain shopping by signing winger Max Pacioretty to a $2 million contract for next season that has $2 million in possible incentives. Pacioretty is coming off tearing his right Achilles’ tendon twice in the past year while with Carolina. Washington also acquired defenseman Joel Edmundson from Montreal for third- and seventh-round draft picks in 2024. Montreal is retaining half of Edmundson’s salary in the final year of his contract, which means Washington gets him at a bargain cap hit of $1.75 million. … The Sabres signed former Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson to a one-year, $3.25 million deal and re-signed forward Tyson Jost to a one-year, $2 million contract … The Maple Leafs added muscle by signing forward Ryan Reaves to a three-year, $4.05 million contract, according to another person with knowledge of the deal … The Devils brought back Michael McLeod and Nathan Bastian after not tendering either forward a qualifying offer. McLeod got $1.4 million for next season and Bastian $2.7 million over two years. New Jersey also acquired defenseman Colin Miller from Dallas for a fifth-round pick in 2025 … The Stars re-signed defenseman Joel Hanley to a two-year, $1.58 million contract and added ex-Bruins forward Craig Smith for $1 million for next season.

