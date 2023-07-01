Game 84: Red Sox at Blue Jays lineups and notes

After an ugly five-game slide for the Red Sox, James Paxton managed to stop the bleeding in his native Canada on Friday with a scoreless gem.
Kutter Crawford will take the mound Saturday as the Sox look to build a little momentum against the Blue Jays. He threw 1 ⅓ scoreless innings against Toronto in a relief appearance in May.
Toronto will turn to Yusei Kikuchi, who struggled against Boston in that May series at Fenway; the Japanese lefthander allowed five earned runs in 4 ⅓ innings but escaped with a no-decision.
Lineups
RED SOX (41-42): Refsnyder LF, Verdugo RF, Turner 1B, Devers 3B, Duvall CF, Yoshida DH, Hernández SS, Arroyo 2B, C. Hamilton C
Advertisement
Pitching: RHP Kutter Crawford (2-3, 3.74 ERA)
BLUE JAYS (45-38): Springer RF, Bichette SS, Belt DH, Guerrero Jr. 1B, Chapman 3B, Varsho LF, Jansen C, Biggio 2B, Kiermaier CF
Pitching: LHP Yusei Kikuchi (6-2, 3.97 ERA)
Time: 3:07 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Kikuchi: Christian Arroyo 1-7, Triston Casas 0-0, Rafael Devers 0-10, Jarren Duran 0-1, Kiké Hernández 2-8, Rob Refsnyder 2-4, Justin Turner 1-8, Alex Verdugo 5-10, Connor Wong 2-4, Masataka Yoshida 1-2
Blue Jays vs. Crawford: Bo Bichette 1-6, Cavan Biggio 1-2, Matt Chapman 3-5, Santiago Espinal 2-4, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 4-7, Danny Jansen 1-2, Kevin Kiermaier 0-1, Alejandro Kirk 0-3, George Springer 2-6, Daulton Varsho 0-1
Stat of the day: The Red Sox have won all five matchups with Toronto this season.
Notes: The Red Sox ended a season-high, five-game losing streak with their first shutout win of the season Friday ... Crawford is 0-1 with a 5.25 ERA in three career appearances against Toronto. He returned to the rotation in early June to take the place of injured lefthander Chris Sale. Crawford has since gone 1-2 with a 4.71 ERA in five starts ... In five games against the Jays this season, Jarren Duran has gone 7 for 17 (.412) with two homers and five RBIs ... The Blue Jays are 7-18 against AL East opponents this season and sit in fourth place.
Advertisement
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.