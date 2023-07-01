Game 84: Red Sox at Blue Jays lineups and notes

After an ugly five-game slide for the Red Sox, James Paxton managed to stop the bleeding in his native Canada on Friday with a scoreless gem.

Kutter Crawford will take the mound Saturday as the Sox look to build a little momentum against the Blue Jays. He threw 1 ⅓ scoreless innings against Toronto in a relief appearance in May.

Toronto will turn to Yusei Kikuchi, who struggled against Boston in that May series at Fenway; the Japanese lefthander allowed five earned runs in 4 ⅓ innings but escaped with a no-decision.