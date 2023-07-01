Revolution manage tie with Cincinnati, but miss opportunity to gain ground on East leader

The Revolution are still chasing FC Cincinnati in the Eastern Conference after playing to a 2-2 tie at TQL Stadium Saturday night, extending their unbeaten streak to seven games (3-0-4). But the Revolution proved once again they have the league-leaders’ number (5-0-2 since Arena’s arrival in 2019).

Gustavo Bou provided the offense as the Revolution (10-3-7, 37 points) took a 2-1 halftime lead. But Cincinnati (13-2-5, 44 points) rallied as former Boston University striker Dominique Badji equalized with his second goal of the game.

Badji opened the scoring off a Yuya Kubo cross in the 12th minute, then surrendered an own goal (15th) set up as goalie Roman Celentano punched Bou’s shot away. Bou broke the deadlock (24th) with a left-foot finish off an Emmanuel Boateng cross.