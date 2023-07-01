Revolution manage tie with Cincinnati, but miss opportunity to gain ground on East leader

The Revolution are still chasing FC Cincinnati in the Eastern Conference after playing to a 2-2 tie at TQL Stadium Saturday night, extending their unbeaten streak to seven games (3-0-4). But the Revolution proved once again they have the league-leaders’ number (5-0-2 since Arena’s arrival in 2019).
Gustavo Bou provided the offense as the Revolution (10-3-7, 37 points) took a 2-1 halftime lead. But Cincinnati (13-2-5, 44 points) rallied as former Boston University striker Dominique Badji equalized with his second goal of the game.
Badji opened the scoring off a Yuya Kubo cross in the 12th minute, then surrendered an own goal (15th) set up as goalie Roman Celentano punched Bou’s shot away. Bou broke the deadlock (24th) with a left-foot finish off an Emmanuel Boateng cross.
The Revolution had chances to extend the advantage in first-half added time. Ryan Spaulding failed to find Bobby Wood breaking in alone (47th); Wood was taken down, preventing him from dishing to Bou, alone in the penalty area (50th); then, Bou’s free kick hit the left post just before referee Jon Freemon’s halftime whistle.
Badji scored on a left-footer (55th) from the top of the penalty area, after Freemon cautioned Carles Gil (51st), then allowed play to continue following contact involving Latif Blessing and Kubo.
The Revolution, who visit the New York Red Bulls next Saturday, appeared to take the lead, but Giacomo Vrioni was ruled offside after finding Gil in front in the second minute of injury time.
