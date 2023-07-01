A road win at home: Rafael Devers delivers and Red Sox tag Blue Jays on Alex Verdugo’s throw

The game ended with an out at the plate as Alex Verdugo threw out Bo Bichette trying to score what would have been the tying run against Kenley Jansen.

Devers instead talked his way into the lineup and drove in three runs to lift the Sox to a 7-6 victory before a sellout crowd of 41,813 at Rogers Centre.

TORONTO — Red Sox manager Alex Cora intended to give Rafael Devers a day off on Saturday afternoon against the Toronto Blue Jays.

George Springer singled before Bichette doubled with one out. Jansen struck out Brandon Belt with runners on second and third.

Toronto native Vladimir Guerrero Jr. then singled to right. Springer scored, but Verdugo made an accurate throw to Connor Wong to end the game.

Devers was 3 for 5 with a double and a home run on Canada Day. Justin Turner was 3 for 5 with a double, a home run, and three RBIs.

The Sox (42-42) can sweep the three-game series with a victory on Sunday afternoon. Garrett Whitlock faces Kevin Gausman.

Kutter Crawford allowed two runs on three hits over 5⅔ innings to improve to 3-4. Bo Bichette and George Springer had solo home runs.

Devers had a two-run homer to left field off Yusei Kikuchi (7-3) in the third inning. Turner had an RBI double and Devers a run-scoring single in a three-run fifth.

Josh Winckowski inherited a 6-2 lead from Crawford in the sixth inning. He nearly gave it away.

Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong tags out the Blue Jays' Bo Bichette for the final out. Frank Gunn/Associated Press

Winckowski threw away a pickoff throw with two outs in the seventh inning to allow a run. With two outs in the eighth inning, he walked Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on five pitches. Matt Chapman lined the next pitch over the fence in right field.

Daulton Varsho singled and Danny Jansen walked after falling behind 0-2. That forced Jansen into the game.

Jansen struck out Cavan Biggio to end the threat.

Winckowski, once a reliable high-leverage choice out of the bullpen, has taken a tumble. The righthander has allowed nine earned runs on 23 hits and nine walks over his last 11 appearances and 14⅓ innings.

Five of those hits have been home runs.

