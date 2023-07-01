Brad Stevens has the green light to spend to improve the Celtics, but spend how much?

The Celtics do not want to reach the second salary apron — they are past the first — because of the heavy restrictions, such as the inability to use their $5 million mid-level exception and the inability to combine salaries when using a trade exception. Teams also cannot use trade exceptions generated in the past year and are unable to use a first-round pick for seven years in any trade.

The Celtics knew they would be limited in their free agent pursuits unless they got creative. They began their quest to bolster the roster after the Marcus Smart trade by signing Indiana’s Oshae Brissett to a two-year deal, a move that typifies the organization’s agenda to get bigger and tougher.

Finally, if a team is in the second apron for three years out of a five-year period, its first-round pick, regardless of team record, drops to the end of the round. In other words, the NBA and the players’ union are trying to encourage parity and prevent high-spending teams such as the Warriors from having a decided advantage over teams that want to prevent paying luxury taxes or do not have those same revenue streams.

Celtics forward and NBPA board member Grant Williams, who could be personally affected by the new collective bargaining agreement and the Celtics’ disinterest in approaching the second apron, said the agreement is beneficial for all teams instead of only those in larger markets.

“It encourages more parity across organizations, across the league,” Williams said. “It allows teams to truly be competitive and makes every single night even more competitive than it has been. To have five new champions in a matter of seven years, you see [commissioner] Adam [Silver’s] direction, and he wants it to be across the league where there’s some fandom in every single market.”

Williams, a Charlotte, N.C., native, said he wants kids to grow up believing their hometown team has a chance to win an NBA championship, regardless of the city. That hasn’t always been in the case.

“Not a North Carolina kid being a fan of the Lakers,” Williams said. “A North Carolina kid should be a fan of the Hornets. I compare it to European soccer where you grow up in a certain area, you’re a Man City fan, or a Man U fan, no matter what’s going on. As well as being able to have that, you’ve got to see who’s really willing to compete and pay. The apron doesn’t prevent you from doing what you want to do, but it makes it harder.

“If you really want to accomplish those things and have superstars on your team, you have to pay for it, which I think helps owners across the league, but I think helps players understand the value that the teams have and truly show that commitment to the guys in their organization.”

Williams is a restricted free agent, meaning clubs can offer him a contract, with the Celtics having 48 hours to match or allow him to leave. A long-term commitment to Williams — depending on the price — may push the Celtics to the second apron.

They could match the offer sheet, hope Williams helps the Celtics to a championship, and then trade the contract next summer to avoid the second apron. President of basketball operations Brad Stevens said Thursday he has the “green light” to spend to improve the team, and Williams may be one of the more quality forwards on the market.

But the new CBA has dissuaded teams from reckless spending, meaning the Celtics will have to be creative to enhance their roster and avoid heavy contract restrictions in the next half-decade.

OFF TO A FAST START

Top 10 deals in Friday’s frenzy

Fred VanVleet signed a huge deal with the Rockets at the start of free agency. Nick Wass/Associated Press

Free agency began with a flurry on Friday, and most of the deals were players re-signing with their teams. The biggest defection was Fred VanVleet leaving Toronto for a three-year, $130 million deal with the Rockets, but there were several notable contracts as more than a billion dollars in new deals were handed out.

Here are the most significant contracts that were signed on Friday and how they affect teams such as the Celtics:

▪ VanVleet to Houston. The Rockets had been saving their cap space for years, presumably to reunite with James Harden, but when Harden opted into his contract with the 76ers to initiate a trade, the Rockets shifted VanVleet, who was the best free agent point guard on the market. VanVleet will provide stability and maturity for a club looking to take the next step with a youthful core. New Rockets coach Ime Udoka now has his floor leader. The Rockets had been looking to spend their free agent money and bring in a player of significance, and they accomplished both. Grade: B

▪ Kyrie Irving returns to Dallas for $126 million. The Mavericks really didn’t have a choice here, right? They committed so much to bringing in Irving at the trade deadline, and to lose him for nothing would have set the franchise back years. But the question is whether the Mavericks bid against themselves for Irving. Dallas could have played hardball with Irving, forced him to seek offers from other clubs, but instead signed him right away for near-max money. Does Irving deserve such as sum? Likely not, but it’s likely the last lucrative contract of his career and the pressure will be on Irving to consistently play, avoid being an off-court distraction, and help the Mavericks become a contender in the Western Conference. Grade: C-

▪ Jeremi Grant comes back to Portland for $160 million. The Trail Blazers are in the difficult position of having so many young prospects, but also an aging veteran in Damian Lillard who wants to compete for a championship now. Grant would have been a free agent, and losing him likely would have impacted Lillard’s decision to stay. But $160 million for Grant, especially for a smaller-marker team, doesn’t seem like a great investment. But it does show Lillard that the Blazers want to compete for a playoff spot next season. Grade: C

▪ Kyle Kuzma stays in Washington for $102 million. It appeared the rebuilding Wizards would allow Kuzma to walk in free agency and continue the dismantling of their roster. Yet days after acquiring Jordan Poole for Chris Paul, the Wizards brought back Kuzma on a four-year contract. The Wizards hope Kuzma and Poole will form a new dynamic duo and their supporting cast of previous lottery picks will provide depth. Kuzma is an emerging player who has flourished at times in Washington and management had to show the fan base they weren’t tanking. Grade: B

▪ Khris Middleton back to Milwaukee for $102 million. There was initial concern when Middleton opted out of the final year of his contact at $40 million that he would perhaps seek a more lucrative deal on the open market. Instead, Middleton agreed to a team-friendly extension for three seasons, meaning he will be back as Giannis Antetokounmpo’s frontcourt mate. Middleton has dealt with injuries the past few years, but the Bucks are hoping that at age 32, he has high-level basketball left. The contract also ensured the Bucks are going to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference and not take a step back under new coach Adrian Griffin. Grade: B+

▪ Bruce Brown to Indiana for $45 million. Brown, a Dorchester native, is the definition of betting on yourself. He believed he would receive a lucrative contract last summer but instead signed a two-year, $13 million deal with the Nuggets with a player option. He helped the Nuggets win the title and then cashed in on a shocking two-year deal with the Pacers, who had plenty of money to spend. Brown will become the Pacers’ starting shooting guard and play a major role after emerging as a reliable defender and shooter in Brooklyn and Denver. Brown, a former second-round pick, gets a 300 percent raise for his patience. Grade: B

▪ Cam Johnson remains in Brooklyn for $108 million. The Nets wanted to ensure that their return on Kevin Durant would stay in Brooklyn long term. Johnson teams with Mikal Bridges to offer the Nets major hope after the franchise gave up on its star-chasing ways. Johnson is a strong defender, reliable 3-point shooter, and is still relatively young. There was talk the Pistons considered Johnson their main free agent priority, but the Nets struck first and are moving toward putting together a quality roster for the long term. The stars may have bailed on the Nets, but they have enough talent to become a factor in the Eastern Conference. Grade: B+

▪ Lakers get Gabe Vincent for $33 million. The Heat knew they would likely lose Vincent and Max Strus in free agency, and they were right about Vincent, who joined the Lakers for their mid-level exception. Vincent was an effective shooter and floor leader during the Heat’s improbable run to the Finals, and it became apparent the Heat couldn’t afford to sign him to a long-term deal. Vincent becomes the Lakers’ starting point guard, replacing Dennis Schröder, who signed a two-year contract with the Raptors to replace VanVleet. The Lakers also brought back Rui Hachimura with a three-year, $51 million contract. Grade: A

▪ Draymond Green remains in Golden State for $100 million. There had been speculation that Green would consider signing with the Lakers or even the Kings. But coach Steve Kerr saying weeks ago that it was essential for the Warriors to bring Green back was an indication that Green would never leave. He opted out of the final year of his contract for the express purpose of signing a long-term extension that will cover the remainder of his career. It also indicates the Warriors have every intention of making one or even two more runs at another championship. Grade: A-

▪ Mavericks bring back Seth Curry on a two-year deal. The Mavericks are trying to build a quality core around Irving and Luka Doncic, and adding Curry helps. He had some productive years in Brooklyn but seemed out of place in Philadelphia. Now he will be one of the first guards off the bench in Dallas and provide quality shooting. The Mavericks are trying to take steps toward respectability after essentially tanking the final two games to avoid the playoffs and improve their chances of keeping their first-round pick. Curry is a solid pickup for the biannual exception and gives Jason Kidd another option off the bench. Grade: A

ETC.

Warriors looking for immediate help

The Warriors hope Trayce Jackson-Davis (left) can start contributing right away. Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Trayce Jackson-Davis enjoyed a storied career at the University of Indiana, but he had a few detractors prior to the NBA Draft. Among the knocks: Jackson-Davis turned 23 in February, making him one of the oldest players in the draft, and he was considered an undersized center, although he dominated the Big Ten as a senior.

The Celtics passed on the big man in favor of Jordan Walsh. Jackson-Davis fell into the laps of the Warriors, whose No. 1 goal was to draft mature players who were ready to contribute immediately.

The Warriors had been burned by their previous plan of taking younger prospects and hoping they eventually would succeed Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson. James Wiseman never quite fit in Golden State, missed the 2021-22 season with a knee injury, and eventually was traded to the Pistons to clear cap space to bring back Gary Payton II.

Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody have had their moments, but the Warriors aren’t banking on them developing into cornerstones. Jordan Poole, who signed a four-year, $120 million extension last fall, was dealt to the Wizards for Chris Paul in a salary dump.

The Warriors drafted Jackson-Davis and Santa Clara shooter Brandin Podziemski with the hope both will provide support next season. Golden State isn’t expected to bring back Ty Jerome or Anthony Lamb, giving more opportunity for their draft picks to contribute.

“Moving out here, just staying in hotels from city to city [for draft workouts]. Finally just being in one spot and just kind of getting on a routine was really just what I’m about,” Jackson-Davis said of the adjustment. “It’s been good, though. Finally just staying in one spot has been very solid.”

Jackson-Davis could have entered last year’s draft but returned to the Hoosiers to refine his game under former NBA coach Mike Woodson. Jackson-Davis earned first-team All-America honors by improving his statistics across the board. The draft is unpredictable and players such as Jackson-Davis, with his experience and NBA-ready game, could flourish quicker than first-round picks.

“I think Coach Woodson did a really good job in the sense of just showing me film, how to make plays, and was just something that I had to work on in practice,” Jackson-Davis said. “Just running through plays, seeing the options, and that’s just something I’m going to have to continue to do, especially playing with such great shooters now.”

The Warriors suffered this past season with a lack of size and rebounding, and the hope is Jackson-Davis can help Kevon Looney and Green. But for now, Jackson-Davis is trying to adjust to the NBA game.

“The speed surprised me,” he said. “Not really surprised me, but just watch it on TV and then you get out there and do it, it’s just something that you’ve got to get used to. But overall it’s been really solid. I feel like the guys brought me in right away that I’m with in summer league, so just got to continue to work.

“Just being able to alter and block shots is something I bring to the table. Without fouling, just walling up vertically, getting my hands on balls and stuff of that nature. That’s just something that I have to continue to work at.”

Layups

Former Celtic Jabari Parker will suit up for the Bucks in summer league. John Raoux/Associated Press

Summer league always brings players trying to resurrect their careers, and the Bucks will feature ex-Celtics Jabari Parker, a former No. 2 overall pick, and Tacko Fall, the popular 7-foot-6-inch center who spent two season with Boston … The Kings ensured that valuable swingman Harrison Barnes would stay with the club with a three-year extension. Barnes signed before he hit free agency, and the Kings also acquired sharpshooter Chris Duarte from the Pacers for draft picks … On the eve of free agency, the NBA set the salary cap at $136.021 million with the salary floor being $122.418 million, the first tax apron at $172.346 million, and the second apron at $182.794. Teams who reach the second apron face heavy restrictions on signings and contract exceptions. A team that has reached the salary cap but not paying luxury taxes can offer a $12.405 million mid-level exception. A taxpayer team can offer a $5 million mid-level exception and a team with cap space can offer a $7.723 million mid-level exception. The NBA and the players’ union ratified the collective bargaining agreement and there were few surprises in the new deal. Marijuana was removed from the CBA as a drug of abuse, meaning players cannot be suspended or penalized for legal marijuana use … An underrated note about Kyrie Irving’s return to the Mavericks on a three-year, $123 million deal is that his agent is his stepmother, Shetellia Riley Irving, the first Black woman to execute an NBA contract as a registered agent. Irving has been through several agents but signed with his stepmother last year and was rewarded with the lucrative contract he desired despite heavy criticism for his actions the past few years … The Pelicans declined a team option on valuable swingman Herb Jones so they could agree to a four-year, $54 million contract for him to return as the club strengthens its core with the hope that Zion Williamson returns healthy and focused next season. The Pelicans are making former first-round pick Kira Lewis Jr. available via trade because of the development of point guard Jose Alvarado.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.