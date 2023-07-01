Which NFL quarterbacks are under the most pressure in 2023?

But pressure is relative. Rodgers doesn’t really have to worry about job security, his salary, or his legacy if his stint with the Jets fails. Watson has four more years of salary fully guaranteed, whether he stinks or not. Tannehill doesn’t face big expectations of winning a Super Bowl for the Titans.

Every NFL quarterback is under some pressure to perform, even the best ones. Aaron Rodgers has to prove that he is the missing piece for the Jets. Deshaun Watson has to prove that he was worth that massive contract from the Browns. Ryan Tannehill has to prove that he’s still worthy of being a starter.

Let’s take a look at the quarterbacks who are under the most pressure to perform in 2023:

▪ Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins: Yes, the Dolphins picked up his fifth-year option for 2024, which is fully guaranteed at $23.171 million. But as the Browns proved last year with Baker Mayfield, that guarantee doesn’t amount to much of one, as most teams will simply pay money to facilitate a trade or release if they decide that the quarterback isn’t worth it. Tagovailoa, one of the most polarizing quarterbacks among talent evaluators and fans, has everything on the line this year — to prove that last year’s improvement wasn’t a fluke, and that he can stay healthy and be a quarterback the Dolphins can rely on.

▪ Russell Wilson, Broncos: His first year in Denver was an unmitigated disaster, with the Broncos finishing 5-12 with the lowest-scoring offense in the NFL, and Wilson falling off sharply compared with his 10 seasons in Seattle.

Wilson’s contract, which has a whopping $107 million in dead cap space this year, is likely what spared him a second season in Denver. But Wilson, 34, likely won’t get a third season if he doesn’t show major improvement, especially now that the Broncos have hired a proven offensive guru in Sean Payton.

The Broncos may have to do some salary-cap gymnastics next year to move on from Wilson, but they won’t stick with an aging, expensive, and struggling quarterback.

▪ Kyler Murray, Cardinals: He just signed a seven-year deal last summer, and Murray is guaranteed to make $39 million this year plus $35.3 million next year, but he probably isn’t feeling great about his job security. Murray is rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in December, and even if he is able to be ready for the first month of the regular season — a big if — Murray won’t be the same dynamic athlete he was until at least 2024.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals appear to be tanking, er, taking their lumps for 2023 and hitting the reset button. That could result in the Cardinals getting the No. 1 draft pick, and the temptation to trade Murray and draft Southern Cal quarterback Caleb Williams.

Murray doesn’t have great options this year — the more time he takes coming back from his injury, the more it could hasten his exit from Arizona. But if he comes back too soon, poor play could also spell the end of his time as a Cardinal.

▪ Kirk Cousins, Vikings: The Vikings have gotten only a modest return on the five years and $155 million they have sunk into Cousins — just two playoff appearances and one playoff win. Cousins did lead the Vikings to a 13-4 record last year, but they suffered a home playoff loss to the Giants in the wild-card round, and Cousins struggled a bit in Kevin O’Connell’s scheme, compiling the lowest completion percentage of his Vikings career (65.9) and doubling his interceptions from 2021 (7 to 14). Cousins enters the last year of his contract in 2023, and is likely playing for his future in Minnesota.

Can Dak Prescott finally lead the Cowboys to a deep playoff run? Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

▪ Dak Prescott, Cowboys: He has a 61-36 record in seven seasons and is coming off two straight playoff appearances, but patience is getting tested in Dallas, with the Cowboys now going 28 years without reaching even the NFC Championship game. Prescott is also coming off a season in which he threw a league-high 15 interceptions in just 12 games. He has two years left on his contract, paying him $31 million this year and $34 million next year, so coach Mike McCarthy’s seat is probably hotter than Prescott’s in 2023.

The Cowboys have publicly acknowledged the possibility of an extension for Prescott, but owner Jerry Jones said earlier this month “it is not imperative” to get a deal done before training camp. Jones would be wise to hold off until after Prescott plays the 2023 season.

▪ Mac Jones, Patriots: Jones struggled in his second season, and enters 2023 with significant questions about whether he has what it takes to be the Patriots’ long-term starter. Jones’s contract played in his favor this year — he is owed just $2.07 million, making him one of the best bargains in the NFL — and Jones seems to have significant support from the Krafts.

Next year, Jones is on the books for just $2.785 million, another massive bargain. But that could work against him if he struggles in 2023. The Patriots could easily cast Jones aside at that price and find a new starter, if that’s what it comes to. So Jones needs to perform this year, and remind everyone why he looked like the most promising young quarterback after his 2021 rookie season.

▪ Lamar Jackson, Ravens: Jackson has his MVP award and his fat contract, paying him $260 million over the next five years, so it’s not like he’s playing for his job in 2023. But now that he is getting paid as the best quarterback in the NFL, it’s time for Jackson to prove that he is elite — specifically, that he can stay healthy and win in the playoffs. Jackson hasn’t played in a postseason game since 2020, and has just one playoff win in his five seasons.

▪ Desmond Ridder, Falcons: The Falcons were surprisingly pesky last year at 7-10, and now have assembled an impressive collection of offensive talent with tight end Kyle Pitts, receiver Drake London, and running backs Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, and Cordarrelle Patterson. With a proven quarterback, or a highly touted rookie, this could be one of the best offenses in the league. Instead, the Falcons are pinning their hopes to Ridder, last year’s third-round pick who started four games as a rookie with modest results — a 2-2 record with just two touchdown passes and 177 passing yards per game.

The Falcons don’t have any real pressure to succeed this year, but it would be a shame to waste their offensive talent with a subpar quarterback.

ON THE DOWN LOW

New union head selected in secrecy

JC Tretter and the NFLPA conducted their search for a new executive director in complete secrecy. Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

The NFL Players Association announced Lloyd Howell as its executive director on Wednesday, selecting their new leader in total secrecy. Not only did the NFLPA keep the media and the public in the dark as to the candidates for the job and selection process, but almost all players had no idea what was going on, too.

The lack of transparency was by design, NFLPA president JC Tretter said. He said the union was so dismayed by the process in 2009 and 2015 that led to the selection and reelection of DeMaurice Smith that the union changed its bylaws in July 2022 to eliminate transparency requirements.

The new bylaws, voted upon by the team representatives, allowed the NFLPA executive committee, which includes 11 current and former players, including Jason McCourty, to run the search in total confidentiality. The executive committee hired a search firm, interviewed and vetted candidates, and narrowed the search to 2-4 finalists without informing anyone outside of the committee.

By design, the reps (four per team) only found out this past week the identity of the finalists, and without much time to research the candidates, they voted for Howell, a former executive at consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton with little NFL experience. Meanwhile, the other 2,700 players were shut out of the process.

Tretter wouldn’t reveal Wednesday the other finalists. And he defended the lack of transparency, saying it was done out of “good governance,” whatever that means.

“The board unanimously said we want to keep it confidential,” said Tretter, a former nine-year offensive lineman with the Packers and Browns who last played in 2021. “There’s no reason that anybody should need opinions from the media. We talked about how previous processes ran in 2009 and 2015, which we felt were below standards for what players were expecting.”

It’s their union, they can run it how they want, but it seems that Tretter and NFLPA leadership simply wanted the latitude to pick their next executive director with as little outside interference as possible — yes, from the media, which is a convenient boogeyman, but also from the thousands of players who surely have opinions but were frozen out.

Howell offered no specifics on what his goals are (though he works for the players, not the other way around). When asked what part of his business experience led him to the job, Howell cited, “my ability to bring teams together — building a consensus, galvanizing, motivating, keeping the team informed about progress. I have a talent doing that, and I think that’s what resonated with the board.”

Howell is fortunate that he joins on now, eight years before the collective bargaining agreement expires in 2031. He has plenty of time to learn the NFL and develop a negotiating strategy, and in the meantime just has to steer the ship and put out small fires.

Smith, on the other hand, was elected in 2009, just a year and a half before the CBA negotiation. Smith and the union got creamed in that CBA, giving away concessions such as the rookie wage scale that cost the players an incalculable amount of money and leverage over the past decade.

ETC.

Are Bills coach, GM truly secure?

The Bills have thrived under Sean McDermott, but haven't quite gotten over the hump. Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

The Bills this past week announced contract extensions for coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane through the 2027 season. But that doesn’t necessarily mean they have ironclad job security. Just ask Kliff Kingsbury and Steve Keim.

The Cardinals’ former head coach and GM signed contract extensions last year through 2027, and found themselves fired less than a year later. The reality is that coaching contracts are far different than player contracts, because there is no salary cap.

Bills owner Terry Pegula may have guaranteed McDermott and Beane five more years of salary — and it is not actually clear if all five years are fully guaranteed — but owners commonly buy coaches out of the remaining years of their contracts when they aren’t performing up to par (think Matt Patricia and Joe Judge).

Plus, many coaching contracts have offset language that reduces the amount owed if the coach finds another job, and clauses that require coaches to give a good faith effort to find a suitable job. Finally, without seeing the details, we don’t know how much of the new contract extensions are fully guaranteed, and how much is fluff designed to make the situation appear more stable than it is.

The timing of the announcement was eye-raising — a week after the team had an internal dust-up with Stefon Diggs that it tried to cover up. The quotes from Pegula in the press release also don’t directly address the idea of McDermott and Beane leading the team for the next five years.

There is no doubt that McDermott and Beane have done terrific jobs in building the Bills from losers into annual contenders. And maybe Pegula wants nothing more than to build a stable, consistent team. But the Bills have painfully underachieved the last two years, and McDermott has been in the middle of it.

We’ll see how committed Pegula is to McDermott and Beane if the Bills have another disappointing playoff loss. Contract extensions for coaches often are worth as much as the paper they are written on.

Extra points

Players and agents have been griping that the league didn’t explain its gambling policies properly last year, but it’s hard to have much sympathy for a guy such as cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, one of two Colts to earn a season-long suspension this past week. Not only did Rodgers bet on the NFL, but according to ESPN he placed a $1,000 prop bet on the over/under rushing yards of one of his teammates, and won. It’s one thing to not understand that you can’t place a bet in the team facility. But anyone with a modicum of common sense knows that it is against the rules to bet on your own team, especially a prop bet in which Rodgers clearly had inside information. Rodgers’s suspension (and subsequent release) will be costly — a former sixth-round pick who started nine games last year, Rodgers was set to make more this year ($2.743 million) than he had in his first three years combined ($2.45 million) … Only six teams will be going away for training camp in 2023. The Bills, Steelers, Cowboys, Chiefs, and Panthers are still doing the traditional getaway to a college campus, while the Colts are moving operations to a training facility about 30 minutes north of Indianapolis. The Jets are the earliest team to require veterans to report (July 19) because of playing in the Hall of Fame Game, while 27 teams report on July 25, and the Steelers on July 26 … If you’re trying to attend the Patriots’ game against the Colts in Germany this fall, prepare to buy tickets on the secondary market. Tickets for the Chiefs-Dolphins game in Germany went on sale this past week and sold out in about 15 minutes, with more than 1.4 million people in the Ticketmaster queue. The capacity at Frankfurt’s Deutsche Bank Park is only 48,000 for NFL … The NFL still needs to pick a team for “Hard Knocks,” and as much as they don’t want to do it, the Jets need to accept the fact that they are going to be picked. Aaron Rodgers, who has not been shy about ingratiating himself into the New York scene, should be excited for the free publicity and the opportunity to smooth over his public persona … Add the city of Richmond to the list of parties feeling burned by outgoing Commanders owner Dan Snyder. The Commanders have no plans to return to the city for training camp, per the Richmond Times-Dispatch, but the city will continue to pay $700,000 per year through 2033 for the training facility it built for the team.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.