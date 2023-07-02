Smoky air, driving rain don’t stop BSO from passing baton all the way to Tanglewood

This year marks their 15th run — and the first time runners had to unexpectedly halt it, due to poor air quality related to the Canadian wildfires.

The Boston Symphony Orchestra has several summer traditions, but its most unusual might also be its least well-known. Every year since 2009, a determined gang of BSO musicians, staff members, and assorted friends and family members has welcomed the season with a 24-hour overnight relay run from Symphony Hall to Tanglewood.

When cellist Bill Rounds is at Symphony Hall, he’s normally wearing smart black-and-white concert dress — not the T-shirt, shorts, and bright blue sneakers he was sporting this past Friday. Then again, it wasn’t exactly a normal day at work.

On Friday before the relay’s noon kickoff, Rounds and about 30 other people milled around the lobby of the concert hall, which was full of chatter and the smell of sunscreen.

The participants of the Tanglewood Relay Run listen to instructions inside Symphony Hall before the start on Friday. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Among the runners was first-timer Devin Orr, an associate group sales manager at the BSO. “I’ve been training pretty regularly,” she said. “And now I’m finally here, doing it with friends.”

BSO violinist James Cooke offered the crowd a last-minute pep talk. Hydrate often, he said, and once the sun goes down, run on the right side of the road so cars don’t think your headlamp is an oncoming headlight.

On Friday, Rich Kelley (left) and Bruce Hall saluted the runners of the 15th annual Tanglewood Relay Run with fanfare at the starting line outside Symphony Hall. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Minutes later, a fanfare by trumpeters Bruce Hall and Rich Kelley (incorporating John Williams’s “Superman” theme, and more) sent the runners off on a ceremonial lap around the block. The first leg’s three runners kept going, vanishing down Westland Avenue. The rest congregated, checked in with team leaders, and hopped into an assortment of cars bound for various points along the winding westward route that ultimately leads to the Tanglewood gate in Lenox, 150 miles away.

Cooke and BSO bassist Todd Seeber are friends, and the co-founders and longtime organizers of the Tanglewood Relay Run. They were inspired to start this tradition after seeing the Red Sox gear truck roll past Symphony Hall during its annual departure for spring training in Florida, they said.

“It was a way to sort of announce the Tanglewood season is starting,” said Seeber, adding that it could also motivate Boston audiences to make the trek to the Berkshires to see the BSO. “James has always said — if we can run to Tanglewood, you can easily drive out for a concert.”

Boston Symphony Orchestra violinist James Cooke (center) leading the Tanglewood Relay Run's ceremonial first lap around Symphony Hall, surrounded by his daughter Laura Cooke (blue hat), BSO violist Danny Kim (Citgo hat), and family friend Hongtao Guo (pink visor). John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Seeber had run the annual Reach the Beach relay in New Hampshire, which covers a greater distance than the span between Boston and the BSO’s Berkshires summer home. Still, said Cooke over Zoom, they weren’t sure how the inaugural Tanglewood run would go.

“Were we even going to make it?” Cooke recalled thinking.

“I remember bailing you out on Mount Pisgah,” in Central Massachusetts, said Seeber.

They reworked the route to Tanglewood before the 2010 run, and since then, it hasn’t changed much. The first leg’s runners cut across the Back Bay Fens to Beacon Street in Brookline. Then the route traces the Boston Marathon in reverse, divided into 5-mile legs. The fourth leg, “The Sun’s Anvil,” got its name from a desert region depicted in the 1962 film “Lawrence of Arabia” due to the lack of shade along Route 135 between Natick and Framingham.

After Hopkinton, it’s local roads past small towns, state forests, and cemeteries as the sun sets. The route crosses the Massachusetts Turnpike in Charlton and tracks northwest toward the Pioneer Valley before climbing into the Berkshire Hills, where some of the most challenging terrain awaits, including a leg dubbed “Screaming Cannibal Rollercoaster.”

Along the way, runners have encountered scorching heat, heavy rain, flooded rivers, closed roads, swarming insects, confused local law enforcement officers, and bears. But they’ve pressed on, even organizing a relay in 2020 when there was only one team of runners and the Tanglewood grounds were closed.

The only thing that could stop them, it seems, was poor air quality. Shortly before midnight on Friday, Cooke texted from Brookfield to say the 2023 relay had been suspended after 13 legs due to air quality index readings over 150 in Central and Western Massachusetts, which come with the recommendation to avoid or reduce strenuous outdoor activities such as running.

Earlier on Friday, Cooke’s daughter Laura, 29, drove along the course with two other runners she’d recruited: her girlfriend, and a woman she’d worked with at Tanglewood several summers ago. “This relay has nothing to do with winning,” said Laura Cooke, who has run almost every year since 2009. “Some of us come into it not knowing anybody, but we’re all hugging at the end.”

Most participants run three legs, though some do more or fewer. Even the most active participants will spend a lot of time waiting. “If there’s 30-ish legs, and you’re only doing three of them, that means for 27 of them you have downtime,” said Symphony Hall usher John Pyper in a phone interview.

During that downtime, BSO colleagues and friends who might not usually cross paths get to know each other. At Symphony Hall, said Pyper, ”we don’t have a lot of opportunities to really talk.”

In past years, runners rested in their cars and wherever else they could, but a few years ago, BSO associate principal bassoonist Richard Ranti and his oboist wife, Andrea Bonsignore, bought a house in Northampton along the relay route. Now, they open their doors to any runners in need of a shower, a nap, some homemade cookies, or simply a place to decompress while waiting for the next leg.

“It’s every mattress and couch and surface, spread across three floors,” said Ranti, who is planning to retire from the BSO in September.

But will he keep participating in the relay?

“Until I can’t run, yeah!” he said over the phone.

As for this year’s relay, said Cooke, they spent Saturday waiting to see if the air would clear enough for them to pick up where they left off.

“We’re going to call what happened an intermission, or a grand pause — or maybe even a fermata,” he said.

That intermission ended at 4 a.m. on Sunday, as the runners set off into the rain from Brookfield. Some weren’t able to rejoin, so the three teams that had started became two. In between legs, Ranti and Bonsignore welcomed runners to their house for coffee and breakfast.

“I don’t need to be reminded so personally that the climate is changing,“ Ranti texted Sunday. “But the gang is tough! It’s a soggy miserable day — and we’re all having a ball and we’ll finish!”

Participants in the Tanglewood Relay Run (L-R: Robert Kirzinger, Laura Cooke, Lizzie Downing, Andrea Bonsignore, Richard Ranti, James Cooke, and Nora Kory) waiting for the final runners to arrive at BSO music director Serge Koussevitzky’s grave in downtown Lenox on Sunday. The finish line was moved from its usual spot at the Tanglewood gate because of a concert. Courtesy Richard Ranti

Typically, teams will run the last mile together downhill from the Lenox monument to the Tanglewood gate, to be greeted with lunch, cheers, and sometimes alphorns (large wooden instruments from the Swiss Alps). This year, lunchtime was long gone and the finish line was moved to late BSO music director Serge Koussevitzky’s grave in downtown Lenox — up a steep hill from the monument. Conductor Ken-David Masur, who ran the last leg with his son Lukas, texted to say he was “smiling all the way.”

“I feel verklempt approaching this beloved place for my last season,” Ranti texted from Lenox as he waited for the final runners’ approach. “I have 35 years of wonderful experiences which fill me with gratitude and love. Completing this tough run for the 14th time, bonding with my colleagues and BSO-lovers, being this tired, puts me over the top.”

Finishers of the Tanglewood Relay Run celebrating at the finish line on Sunday evening. Nora Kory





A.Z. Madonna can be reached at az.madonna@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @knitandlisten.