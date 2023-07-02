From the Wang to Gillette, Ed Sheeran is a one-size-fits-all master

The final installment of his mathematics-themed series of albums that began with 2011′s “+” (“Plus”) and written largely with The National’s Aaron Dessner, “-” dives deeply into the storytelling-forward songwriting that forms the base of his sound. It’s the type of record that’s better experienced in a more intimate venue than an NFL team’s home — or, as he put it on Thursday, “No one is pumping iron to [’-’ lead single] ‘Eyes Closed.’ But if you are, fair play.” Backed by a five-piece band and a string section, he opened Thursday’s show at the Wang with a full run-through of “-,” which was inspired by a confluence of horrible events in early 2022 that included the death of his close friend Jamal Edwards, his wife receiving a cancer diagnosis, and Sheeran being hit with a lawsuit.

Ed Sheeran’s three-night stint in Massachusetts began on Thursday night at Boston’s Wang Theatre, which has about five percent of the capacity of Gillette Stadium, where he’d be spending the other two nights of the weekend. The stated reason for the closer quarters was to give a full airing to “-” (“Subtract”), the unblinking portrait of grief that he released in May. But it also gave the world-ruling pop star, who’s performed and written multiple chart-toppers like the serpentine “Shape of You” and the wedding-ready heartstring-plucker “Perfect” since his breakthrough in the early 2010s, a chance to get up close and personal with his audience.

Sheeran and his assembled musicians presented the album revue-style, with the singer clearly relishing the up-close camaraderie he had with the audience as he interspersed songs from “-” with anecdotes about their inspirations. Beginning with the insistent statement of resilience “Boat,” Sheeran ran through songs like the luminous “Dusty,” which describes a morning spent bonding over “Dusty In Memphis” with his daughter, and the tense “Curtains,” which depicts a struggle with depression through its verses’ gnarled guitars and its chorus’s church-choir harmonies. After the final notes of “The Hills of Aberfeldy,” a spectral love song with roots in Celtic folk, rang out, it was time for what Sheeran called “happy hour,” where he ran through some of his biggest hits accompanied only by his loop pedal, which helps him arrange cuts like the glittering “Bad Habits” and the simmering “Bloodstream” on the fly.

At times, Sheeran seemed almost apologetic about playing “-” in full, but his doing so was a fine reminder of why he went from busker playing empty pubs to stadium headliner; he has a talent for fostering a bond with listeners through his winsome voice and closely held lyricism, as well as the gooey heart of a true believer in romance. His hold over his listeners was especially apparent at the end of Thursday’s show, when he took advantage of the Wang’s acoustics and stepped away from the mic to sing the traditional ballad “The Parting Glass”; before starting, he asked the audience to be silent, and they obliged to the point of needing extra coaxing when he requested singalongs with the lovestruck show closer “Afterglow.”

It was also obvious on Friday in the cavernous Gillette Stadium, where Sheeran took center stage — quite literally, as the night’s set-up put him square in the middle of the floor, flanked by his band members on satellite platforms around him. The grander presentation was driven home as his set’s second song, the heavy “BLOW,” began; pyro that would have definitely violated the Wang’s fire codes went off, matching the intensity of the crushing riffs that ricocheted from the speakers.

The charm that Sheeran showed on Thursday was still in effect, although it was magnified by the larger-scale setting — and the way Sheeran tried to reach every member of the crowd. His stage had his loop-pedal station at its center, while its outer rim was a constantly rotating platform that allowed him to give every section of the stadium a face-front glimpse. The immediacy of songs like the triumphant “Castle on the Hill” and Sheeran’s energy — he did a lot during even his less frenetic songs, between the loop-pedal manipulation, the making sure every audience member could see him, and, oh yes, the singing — helped keep spirits up, while his romanticism was on full display during ballads like “Thinking Out Loud,” which he performed alongside last-minute lineup addition John Mayer.

Friday’s atmosphere was super-sized compared with Thursday’s show, but despite his disclaimers at the Wang, its smash-hit-stuffed setlist easily incorporated “-” cuts like “Boat” and a fiery version of the searching existential-crisis lament “End of Youth” — proof that Sheeran’s songwriting could fill a room of any size.

