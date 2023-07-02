Does New England need a second city for startups?

I was considering that question on an Amtrak trip back from New Haven recently, where Yale had convened most of the Connecticut startup ecosystem for a two-day summit. A quick post on LinkedIn drew more than 150 comments, with people making the case for the “one city could win this” approach or the notion that New England should water a few different seeds in multiple states.

Or do we really need a “rise of the rest” dynamic, where we improve the support systems for entrepreneurs in a dozen cities other than Boston, from New Haven to New Bedford, Providence to Portland, Maine?

Let’s look at the data first: within New England in 2022, according to the data provider Carta, Massachusetts hoovered up the most venture capital funding by far, with its five neighboring states picking up crumbs. Massachusetts startups pulled in nearly 10 percent of the VC funding raised in the United States last year; Connecticut and Vermont did the best of the neighbors, with each picking up 0.4 percent of the country’s total. Maine and New Hampshire did not attract enough investments to hit even one-tenth of a percent.

That can make entrepreneurs worry that if they’re building a startup in the region anywhere other than Eastern Massachusetts, they’ll be iced out if they need to raise a couple million bucks from outside investors. Rhode Island “is a great place to live,” says robotics entrepreneur Peter Haas, “just be ready to hustle for that money if you are raising.” His startup, Avendly, is building a robotic vending machine that can make cocktails.

Here’s my case for the “one city” scenario: At a time when rent and housing prices in the Boston area are persistently high, and many people are reconsidering where they want to build their careers, there should be an obvious option nearby — where there’s a vibrant lifestyle, a community of entrepreneurs, and lower housing costs — rather than forcing people to decamp for Florida, Texas, the Carolinas, or Puerto Rico. Ideally, this also helps build up another business ecosystem around one of our region’s universities, creating new jobs, supporting culture and nonprofits, and delivering other spill-over benefits. And it could help bring younger residents to Maine, Vermont, or New Hampshire, which all show up on the top 10 list of states with the oldest populations.

If there are cities that fear gentrification and want to keep everything exactly as it is today — that’s OK. Don’t do this.

Clear messaging would be key, like promoting the fact that entrepreneurs are choosing to put down roots in a particular city, and that support systems such as shared office space and a pool of talented people are available. Finding ways to help student-founded startups make the leap from campus to the “real world” with grants, competitions, or seed funding would add to the momentum. Having an annual conference like the Yale Innovation Summit would give outsiders from Boston and beyond a reason to drop by and see what’s happening (the growth of the South by Southwest music, film, and tech festival in Austin has helped build that city’s brand.)

But whenever it seems that a New England city other than Boston is starting to put the pieces together, things peter out. Providence had a solid accelerator program for startups, Betaspring, and an annual conference focused on creativity and innovation, BIF. Both faded away before COVID. (Angus Davis, founder of one of the last successful tech startups in Rhode Island, moved to Puerto Rico after his startup Upserve was acquired in 2020.) Hartford had an accelerator for insurance-focused startups, which ran for three years but kicked the bucket in 2020. Portland hosted the region’s only Techstars accelerator program outside of Boston for two years, in partnership with the Roux Institute at Northeastern University. That program was supposed to run for at least three years, but it ended a year early, in 2022. A welcoming initiative for newcomers to that city, 2 Degrees Portland, seems to have fizzled when COVID arrived.

When you ask boosters in those cities, and others, they can rattle off elements that should appeal to people ― from the WooSox baseball team and tens of thousands of college students in Worcester to entrepreneurial hubs in New Haven like Climate Haven, The District, and NXTHVN. In Manchester, there are new whisky distilleries, as well as ARMI, the Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute. It’s a vast lab complex for biomanufacturing, which has attracted more than $120 million in federal funding. Providence has a branch of the CIC, a shared office space founded in Cambridge, and “a great arts scene,” says Haas.

And if you’re a real Massachusetts homer, like Katie Stebbins, a former Massachusetts undersecretary for tech and entrepreneurship now working at Tufts, you want to see cities like Lowell, Lawrence, New Bedford, or Amherst in the mix. Stebbins is in the “water lots of seeds” camp, in favor of presenting an array of options for people considering leaving high-priced Boston — or even New York. So is Mimi Graney, an economic development official in Concord, and formerly in Chelsea, who says young entrepreneurs and creative types “should explore and discover for themselves. Different cities will resonate differently, and it is actually through that exploration and finding one’s tribe that they’ll find a home.”

David Bradbury, who oversees the Vermont Center for Emerging Technologies in Burlington, Vt., agrees “there is unlikely to be the next new, singular ‘it’ city in New England, other than Boston,” given its airport, population density, and number of universities. But, he says, “there is a much greater benefit for the New England region with multiple new, vibrant city nodes that grow in New England [while] remaining deeply tied with Boston.”

If there were going to be an obvious second city in New England, the three cities especially well-positioned to take that trophy are Burlington, Portland, and Manchester. All have examples of startups in tech and biotech they can point to that have attracted funding, hired successfully, and grown. And all have airports and decent-to-good connectivity to Boston.

But if you’re a believer in the need for cultivating startup nodes around the region, rather than a single winner, one thing we need to do is make it easier for people to understand what exists in these cities. A Wikipedia-like collaborative website that chambers of commerce, trade associations, or city economic development groups could update would be wise, focusing on resources, shared workspaces, and regular events.

Which camp are you in?

Scott Kirsner can be reached at kirsner@pobox.com. Follow him on Twitter @ScottKirsner.