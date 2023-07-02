Newburyport company makes clothes out of recycled oyster shells and plastic bottles

“My brother, sister, and I grew up fishing our family’s lobster traps, swimming off the local beaches, or popping from seaport to seaport [on our family’s boat],” Lamagna said. “It’s something that we’ve valued and something that holds our best memories throughout our lives.”

He saw firsthand how plastic pollution, bigger boats, warming waters, and intense winter storms degraded the ocean’s water quality and disrupted marine habitats. So in 2016, he launched Long Wharf Supply Co. , an eco-friendly apparel brand with a mission to regulate and improve the ocean’s water quality by restoring and reseeding oyster habitats through partnerships with nonprofit organizations.

Growing up on the water around Newburyport, Mike Lamagna always had a deep connection with the ocean.

Long Wharf Supply founder Mike Lamagna in August 2022, in Portland, Maine. T-shirts for the SeaWell collection will help reseed 200 oysters, which will naturally filter 10,000 gallons of sea water daily. Omar Rawlings/Long Wharf Supply Co.

Each year, millions of pounds of oyster shells end up in landfills, where calcium carbonate in the shells breaks down over time and can become toxic. One adult oyster in the ocean can filter up to 50 gallons of sea water each day by eating algae. (Excess amounts of algae cause low oxygen in the ocean, which disrupts the ecosystem.)

Proceeds from each Long Wharf sweater purchased are donated to local nonprofits, including the Massachusetts Oyster Project, which works with restaurants to help recycle oyster shells. “Oysters keep the water clean, but the bottom line is that without them, a lot of other natural things don’t happen,” said Theresa Baybutt, president of the Massachusetts Oyster Project. Oyster reefs also provide an ecosystem for 200 other marine life species to grow, she added.

At first, Long Wharf sold bags and accessories; it then launched The SeaWell Collection in 2020 with the help of Kickstarter. Its signature clothing line, which includes sweaters and quarter-zips, is inspired by Lamagna’s father’s fisherman sweater from the 1970s. The clothes are made by crushing and infusing oyster shells and water bottles together and blending them with natural lambs wool or cotton. Every garment diverts at least five oyster shells and eight water bottles from landfills, Lamagna said.

The company’s sustainability efforts led to an appearance on “Shark Tank” in 2021.

Long Wharf launched its SeaWell Summer Collection, which includes T-shirts, in May. Each SeaWell T-shirt sale will help reseed oysters through partnerships with nonprofits. The summer collection will help the company reach its millionth reseeded-oyster mark, which translates into filtering 50 million gallons of sea water daily, Lamagna said.

Long Wharf’s brand aesthetic was built around the classic New England summers that Lamagna experienced growing up. Creating a brand that gives back to the coastal communities has been special to him and his family.

“The fact that we’re able to turn recycled materials into high-quality garments and make an impact on these communities is the most rewarding aspect of launching this small business, and it’s what gets me out of bed every day,” Lamagna said.

