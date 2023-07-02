14 people taken to hospitals after car crashes into bar in Laconia, N.H.

Because of the large number of people in the bar and the initially unknown number of injuries, Laconia Fire Department officials struck a second alarm to initiate a mass casualty response, the statement said.

At 12:43 p.m., police received reports of a car crashing into a building at 554 Endicott St. North, according to a statement from the Laconia Fire Department. Upon arrival, emergency responders found a four-door sedan that had crashed into the Looney Bin Bar & Grill, with numerous people injured, the statement said.

About 14 people were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries after a car slammed into a popular bar in Laconia, N.H., on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Advertisement

Roughly 14 people were taken to local hospitals, and 20 additional people were evaluated for treatment at the scene, according to the statement. Two people suffered serious lower leg injuries in the crash, according to the statement. All other trips to the hospital were for cuts, contusions, and other non-life-threatening injuries.

Emergency responders from Gilford, Belmont, Meredith, Tilton-Northfield, and Franklin assisted with treatment and transport, according to the statement.

The building sustained extensive damage in the crash, according to the statement.

“There were a lot of people inside due to it being lunchtime and a holiday weekend,” Laconia fire Captain Chad Vaillancourt said in a statement. “The great response from our mutual aid partners allowed us to help many injured people in a short amount of time.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No further information was immediately available.









Collin Robisheaux can be reached at collin.robisheaux@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ColRobisheaux.