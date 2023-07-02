7-year-old Pepperell boy killed in Saturday night crash in Vermont

A 7-year-old boy from Pepperell was killed in a crash in Vermont Saturday night, according to a statement by Vermont State Police.

Officers responded around 7 p.m. to the intersection of Betterly and Lost Mile roads in Newfane, the statement said, where Matthew Conlon, 40, of Pepperell) had been operating a crossover utility vehicle ,with six passengers, one adult and five children. He lost control of the vehicle on a curve, leading it to overturn, the statement said.

The boy was transported by ambulance to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the statement said. His name was not released pending family notification.