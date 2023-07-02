93-year-old man dies after being struck while riding tricycle in Merrimac

A 93-year-old man died after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a tricycle in Merrimac on Saturday evening, police said.
Robert Whitcomb, of Merrimac, was hit near his home on Bartlett Street at about 5 p.m., Merrimac police said in a statement Sunday. He was taken to Portsmouth Hospital, where he later died.
The vehicle was driven by a juvenile, who stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, the statement said. The crash is under investigation.
“The Merrimac Police Department’s thoughts are with the victim’s family,” the statement said.
