Boston city councilor hit house in crash that injured her young son; redacted police report says driver cited

Lee Nave, Lara’s chief of staff, said the councilor was driving on Centre Street when she swerved to avoid hitting another car and crashed through a fence and yard before striking and damaging a house. Lara’s son, Zaire, was treated Friday night at Boston Children’s Hospital, where he received “several stitches” and is expected to be OK.

Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara and her 7-year-old son were injured Friday when the car Lara was driving went off the road and crashed into a house in Jamaica Plain. According to a redacted police report of a crash that matches the details provided by Lara’s office, the car was unregistered and the driver was operating with a revoked license, no insurance, and an expired inspection sticker.

The Boston Police Department on Saturday released a redacted report of a car that crashed into a home on Centre Street on Friday at about 4:25 p.m. The report said the driver and passenger were a woman and her child, but their names were blacked out. Neither BPD nor Lara’s office would confirm that Lara was the driver listed in the redacted police report, but the details match those provided by Nave.

In addition to the unregistered car and operating without a license, the police report of the crash on Centre Street also noted that the child should have been riding in a booster seat but was not. The child suffered a “deep laceration on the left eyebrow” and also had “bruising around the left eye” and was taken to Children’s Hospital, the report said.

Because the child was not in a proper car seat, the state Division of Children and Families was notified, the report said.

The driver of the car involved in the crash — a 2019 Honda Civic — will be summonsed to appear in the West Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court to face charges of operating a motor vehicle after suspension, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, the report said.

When asked whether Lara had been cited with these charges, Nave, her chief of staff, declined to comment.

The owner of the Honda was also summonsed to West Roxbury court for allowing an unlicensed person to drive an unregistered vehicle.

Sergeant Detective John Boyle, spokesman for Boston police, who released the redacted report Saturday, declined to confirm whether Lara was the driver who hit the house, and pointed to the ongoing investigation and “privacy issues.”

“People who have been cited and charged, but not arrested, I do not release their information,” Boyle said.

There were no other reported crashes of vehicles into buildings on Centre Street Friday, he said.

The driver told police that she was heading inbound on Centre Street when she swerved left to avoid a car that was pulling away from the curb. She said she could not hit the brakes fast enough before colliding with the home, according to the report.

Police interviewed the driver of the other vehicle, who denied pulling out in front of the car that crashed. His vehicle was not damaged, according to the report.

“He stated he did not pull away from the curb due to the high rate of speed that vehicle #1 was traveling in his direction,” the report said. The second driver “noted that the vehicle ... passed by him quickly and then suddenly turned left, crashing into the home of 803 Centre Street.”

When Boston police arrived at the crash scene Friday afternoon, they saw that a car had driven across the yard and hit the home’s left side, causing significant damage to its front porch, foundation, bushes, and metal fence, according to the police report.

The city’s Inspectional Services Department was notified to assess the safety of the building, the report said. The department on Saturday confirmed that the structural integrity of the Centre Street home was not compromised, according to the mayor’s office.

Lara, who ran for office in 2021 as Kendra Hicks, has been cited a half-dozen times under that name for driving violations since 2013, according to a driver’s history report sent to the Globe by the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles. Those citations include failure to wear a seat belt, not having her registration in her possession, and failure to show up for a court date in Connecticut, that report said.

Her driver’s license was revoked, according to that report.

The state registry does not have a driver’s record for anyone named Kendra Lara, an agency spokesperson said in an e-mail.

City Council President Edward Flynn and Linda Spears, the commissioner of the state Department of Children and Families, did not respond to requests for comment over the weekend.

Lara’s office said the councilor is grateful to first responders and hospital staff, as well as “the neighbors and bystanders who came to their aid on the scene.”

“It was a very scary situation for everyone involved but thankfully Councilor Lara and Zaire are expected to make a full recovery,” her office said in the statement.

Bent sections of a black metal fence laid in a heap on the front lawn on Saturday at the scene of the crash. Tire marks were imprinted in the dirt on the front edge of the lawn where the car had broken through the fence before hitting the house.

Georgia Kalogerakis, the owner of the home, said she was shocked to see emergency vehicles and a wrecked car in her front yard when she returned from shopping Friday afternoon.

“When I saw the car, I was very concerned about who was in it and what had happened,” she said in an interview outside her home.

Kalogerakis said she was glad to learn the driver and her son would be OK. Kalogerakis, a retired school teacher who has lived in the home for more than 50 years, said traffic in the area has increased during that time but she hasn’t seen too many accidents.

“It’s just not a place to go fast,” she said. “It’s a residential area. ... Anybody could have been walking by.”

