Boston man, 25, arrested on gun charges in Roslindale following unrelated crash

A 25-year-old Boston man was arrested early Sunday morning in Roslindale on gun charges after he allegedly threw a weapon into a cemetery following an unrelated crash that damaged a State Police cruiser, officials said.
Joseph Remedor was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and resisting arrest, according to a statement from the Boston Police Department.
He will be arraigned in the West Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court, according to police, who did not give a date for his arraignment. It was unclear Sunday whether Remedor had hired an attorney to represent him.
Advertisement
At around 12:30 a.m., police responded to a call reporting numerous cars and scooters gathering near the intersection of Canterbury and Walk Hill streets, where occupants of the vehicles were playing loud music that disturbed neighbors, according to the statement.
While at the scene, police witnessed a vehicle hit a State Police cruiser, causing “substantial front-end damage,” and then crash into a structure belonging to St. Michael Cemetery, according to the statement. Police did not release the identity of the driver or say if the driver was charged in the incident. The statement said State Police are investigating.
After the crash, officers allegedly witnessed Remedor, who was not involved in the crash, reach into his waistband and toss an object into the cemetery, according to Boston police. The object was found and determined to be a Polymer80 firearm, loaded with 17 rounds in the magazine, and Remedor was arrested, police said.
Collin Robisheaux can be reached at collin.robisheaux@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ColRobisheaux.