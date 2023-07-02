Boston man, 25, arrested on gun charges in Roslindale following unrelated crash

A 25-year-old Boston man was arrested early Sunday morning in Roslindale on gun charges after he allegedly threw a weapon into a cemetery following an unrelated crash that damaged a State Police cruiser, officials said.

Joseph Remedor was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and resisting arrest, according to a statement from the Boston Police Department.

He will be arraigned in the West Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court, according to police, who did not give a date for his arraignment. It was unclear Sunday whether Remedor had hired an attorney to represent him.