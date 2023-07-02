Boston man seriously injured in Jamaica Plain hit-and-run early Sunday

A Boston man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash involving a car and a motorcycle early Sunday near the MBTA’s Forest Hills station, according to a statement by State Police.

Officers responded to the intersection of the Arborway and South Street around 1:54 a.m., the statement said. The 22-year-old man, who was a passenger on the motorcycle, was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center where he was in critical condition, the statement said.

The motorcycle operator, a 24-year-old man from Boston, was transported to Brigham and Women’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the statement said.