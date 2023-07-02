Boston man seriously injured in Jamaica Plain hit-and-run early Sunday

A Boston man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash involving a car and a motorcycle early Sunday near the MBTA’s Forest Hills station, according to a statement by State Police.
Officers responded to the intersection of the Arborway and South Street around 1:54 a.m., the statement said. The 22-year-old man, who was a passenger on the motorcycle, was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center where he was in critical condition, the statement said.
The motorcycle operator, a 24-year-old man from Boston, was transported to Brigham and Women’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the statement said.
Both men were ejected during the crash and did not appear to be wearing helmets, the statement said.
Advertisement
A preliminary investigation suggests the 2016 Honda CB300F motorcycle was traveling eastbound on the Arborway, where it was hit by a 2003 Honda Accord traveling westbound as the car entered into an illegal left turn from the Arborway to South Street, the statement said.
The driver of the Accord drove away from the scene, heading south, the statement said. Officers had not located the driver and the vehicle as of Sunday morning, the statement said.
No further information was immediately available.
Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.