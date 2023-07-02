Darren Drozdov, a former pro wrestler, dies at 54

Before Mr. Drozdov made his mark in the wrestling world, he came to the public’s attention as an NFL player who vomited on a football at a Monday night game, Stein said. Some reports indicate that he puked more than once.

His death, at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Pomona, N.J., was confirmed by his sister, Rommi Drozdov, and his agent and longtime friend, Cliff Stein. A cause of death was not immediately clear.

Darren Drozdov, a former NFL football player who pursued a career in pro wrestling that was cut short after an accident in the ring that paralyzed him, died Friday. He was 54.

Mr. Drozdov grew up in Mays Landing, N.J., where he spent most of his adult life. He attended the University of Maryland, where he played football, and graduated in 1992 with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.

After graduation, he was signed as an undrafted rookie for the Denver Broncos. Mr. Drozdov, who was 6-foot-3 and weighed 280 pounds when he played football, also had stints with the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles.

While he was playing for the Montreal Alouettes, a professional Canadian football team, he started to think about a career in pro wrestling, Stein said. It was something that had long been in the back of his mind.

“His personality was so colorful, and the mohawks and the tattoos and the way he talked, everyone would say, ‘You are a wrestler,’” Stein recalled. “He would call you ‘brother.’ He’d pick you up. His presence was so big.”

Mr. Drozdov, who was known as Droz and Puke, was eventually accepted to a WWE training program. He became a member of the Road Warriors, a popular tag team, and became known for his “Droz’s World” vignettes, the WWE said.

In a tribute on Twitter, a fellow former wrestler who had trained with Mr. Drozdov mourned his death.

“We wrestled on a lot of cards together,” wrote Dwayne Johnson, who became an actor known as the Rock. “Such an awesome dude. Great personality and great wrestling talent. We always talked about football and fishing. Sending love, strength, mana and light to his family. RIP brother.”

Mr. Drozdov was known as Droz or Puke in his wrestling days. WWE/NYT

During a 1999 wrestling match at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y., Mr. Drozdov suffered an injury that rendered him quadriplegic.

He fractured two discs in his neck in a stunt gone wrong after he was thrown to the mat by his opponent, D’Lo Brown, and landed on his head instead of his back.

Mr. Drozdov was born in Wilmington, Del., on April 7, 1969, the son of Olaf and Cyndi Drozdov. His mother worked in real estate and owned three laundromats, and his father was a professor at Atlantic Cape Community College in New Jersey.

Among those he leaves are his parents and his sister, Rommi. A marriage in 1999 ended in divorce in 2001.

Rommi Drozdov helped care her brother after he was injured. He spent much of his time cheering on her four children, she said.

“He loved watching them grow up,” she said. “He would go to all the soccer games, football, tennis, everything. You could always find him on a sideline that my kids are on.”

He also continued to hunt, one of many outdoor sports he enjoyed.

Kevin Plank, Mr. Drozdov’s friend and founder of sportswear company Under Armour, facilitated the design of a wheelchair that was essentially a “tank with wheels,” allowing Mr. Drozdov to move through the woods, Stein said.

Mr. Drozdov’s family members described him as being relentlessly positive in the aftermath of the wrestling accident.

In a statement, they cited his own words.

“There is always another day,” he said. “Just because I’m paralyzed and stuck in a wheelchair doesn’t mean my life is over. I’ve learned to live again, and my life is far from over.”



