Mass. woman killed, man injured in Maine ATV crash

A Royalston, Mass., woman was killed and a Hubbardston, Mass., man was injured in an all-terrain vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in northern Maine, according to a statement from the Maine Warden Service.

At around 12:45 p.m., Maine Warden Service officials responded to an ATV crash near Quill Hill Road in Coplin Plantation, the statement said.

Matthew Tolman, 26, was driving the ATV with Abigail Divoll, 25, as a passenger when he struck a washout on the trail and lost control, the statement said. Divoll was killed in the crash and Tolman suffered a serious head injury.