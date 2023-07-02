Mass. woman killed, man injured in Maine ATV crash

A Royalston, Mass., woman was killed and a Hubbardston, Mass., man was injured in an all-terrain vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in northern Maine, according to a statement from the Maine Warden Service.
At around 12:45 p.m., Maine Warden Service officials responded to an ATV crash near Quill Hill Road in Coplin Plantation, the statement said.
Matthew Tolman, 26, was driving the ATV with Abigail Divoll, 25, as a passenger when he struck a washout on the trail and lost control, the statement said. Divoll was killed in the crash and Tolman suffered a serious head injury.
Emergency crews flew Tolman by helicopter to Maine Medial Center in Portland, the statement said.
Neither Tolman nor Divoll were wearing helmets, the statement said. The crash is under investigation by the Maine Warden Service, and it appears that speed and alcohol may have been factors, officials said.
