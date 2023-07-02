No harm, no fowl: Duxbury firefighters rescue 3 baby turkeys from storm drain

A mother turkey was left happy Sunday after her three babies were rescued from a Duxbury storm drain, according to the Duxbury Fire Department.
It is unclear how the tiny turkeys found themselves in the predicament, but Duxbury firefighters were called to the scene and ensured their safe removal, the department said on Twitter. A crew lowered a ladder into the ground, and a firefighter equipped with a gas meter climbed down and placed the babies safely into a 5-gallon bucket.
The firefighters’ work did not go unrecognized, according to the tweet. Soon the baby turkeys were reunited with their watchful mother, who was “chirping her appreciation,” the department said.
#DXFD was called to rescue 3 baby turkeys in a storm drain. One firefighter climbed down, with a gas meter attached, and corralled them into a 5 gallon bucket. They were reunited with their watchful momma chirping her appreciation 🦃🦃🦃 pic.twitter.com/mqyHFEDCjG— Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) July 2, 2023
Gia Orsino can be reached at gia.orsino@globe.com.