No harm, no fowl: Duxbury firefighters rescue 3 baby turkeys from storm drain

Firefighters saved the turkeys Sunday using only a ladder and a 5-gallon bucket

By Gia Orsino Globe Correspondent,Updated July 2, 2023, 1 hour ago
A crew lowered a ladder into the ground, and a firefighter equipped with a gas meter climbed down and placed the three baby turkeys safely into a 5-gallon bucket.Duxbury Fire

A mother turkey was left happy Sunday after her three babies were rescued from a Duxbury storm drain, according to the Duxbury Fire Department.

It is unclear how the tiny turkeys found themselves in the predicament, but Duxbury firefighters were called to the scene and ensured their safe removal, the department said on Twitter. A crew lowered a ladder into the ground, and a firefighter equipped with a gas meter climbed down and placed the babies safely into a 5-gallon bucket.

The firefighters’ work did not go unrecognized, according to the tweet. Soon the baby turkeys were reunited with their watchful mother, who was “chirping her appreciation,” the department said.

Gia Orsino can be reached at gia.orsino@globe.com.

