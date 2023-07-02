No harm, no fowl: Duxbury firefighters rescue 3 baby turkeys from storm drain

A mother turkey was left happy Sunday after her three babies were rescued from a Duxbury storm drain, according to the Duxbury Fire Department.

It is unclear how the tiny turkeys found themselves in the predicament, but Duxbury firefighters were called to the scene and ensured their safe removal, the department said on Twitter. A crew lowered a ladder into the ground, and a firefighter equipped with a gas meter climbed down and placed the babies safely into a 5-gallon bucket.