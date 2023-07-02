Police identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Newburyport

Authorities on Sunday released the name of a woman who died after she was struck by a motor vehicle in Newburyport last month.
Mercy Kimani, 41, of Newburyport, was killed in a pedestrian crash near Port Plaza on June 24, the Newburyport Police Department said in a statement.
Police and firefighters responded to Low Street about 9 p.m., and Kimani was taken to Anna Jaques Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, officials said.
“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mercy and all those involved in the handling of such a tragic incident,” Newburyport City Marshal Mark Murray said in the statement.
The driver, whose name was not released, remained at the scene.
The crash is under investigation by State Police assigned to the Essex district attorney’s office and the Newburyport Police Department, the statement said.
