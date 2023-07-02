Police identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Newburyport

Authorities on Sunday released the name of a woman who died after she was struck by a motor vehicle in Newburyport last month.

Mercy Kimani, 41, of Newburyport, was killed in a pedestrian crash near Port Plaza on June 24, the Newburyport Police Department said in a statement.

Police and firefighters responded to Low Street about 9 p.m., and Kimani was taken to Anna Jaques Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, officials said.