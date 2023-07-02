Travelers endure gray skies and rain, along with cancellations, delays at Logan Sunday

Cape Air had the most flights delayed and canceled at Logan — 20 canceled and 88 delayed.

The airport had 45 flight cancellations and 319 delays as of late afternoon, according to FlightAware, a tech company that tracks air travel.

Travelers endured flight cancellations and delays at Boston’s Logan International Airport on a rainy Sunday in the midst of a record-setting Fourth of July travel weekend.

On Saturday, there were 27 cancellations and 386 total delays at the airport.

The flight troubles come at a time when a record 4.17 million people across the United States will travel by plane to their holiday destinations over the July 4th holiday period — Friday to Tuesday, according to a prediction from AAA.

In addition to air travel, more than 43.2 million people will drive to their destinations, AAA said.

MassDOT warned in a Twitter post that in Massachusetts, the I-93 HOV lane will be closed Monday and Tuesday, but the Sumner Tunnel will be open until Wednesday, when it closes until the end of August.

The worst congestion of the holiday weekend in the Boston area was Friday at 11 a.m. on Route 3 south, a popular route to Cape Cod, the AAA statement said.

AAA projected that 50.7 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home over the long weekend, meaning that travel will increase from last year by 2.1 million people.

The weekend in Boston has been punctuated with occasional wet weather, with more predicted, according to the National Weather Service.

After clouds and rainfall throughout Sunday, the forecast calls for heavy rain and dense fog Monday, and scattered showers and thunderstorms on the Fourth of July.

On Monday, Boston will see a high of 83 degrees and a low of 69 degrees, according to the weather service. On Tuesday, the high will be 83 degrees again and the low 70 degrees.

The holiday won’t be a “washout,” however, the National Weather Service said in a Facebook post, as there will be many hours of dry weather to enjoy on the fourth.

