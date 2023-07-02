Campaigns have long stretched the ‘truth,’ but AI deepfakes could take it to another level

But convincing images exist of those fictitious events — courtesy of the brave new world of artificial intelligence. And experts warn that more so-called AI deepfakes are coming in the 2024 campaign, as the fast-evolving technology makes it easier to produce doctored photos, audio, and video that look increasingly realistic.

That could lead to much more malicious forms of disinformation, such as fake videos of a candidate committing a crime or the government announcing at the last minute that Election Day has been postponed — scenarios that experts worry campaigns and regulators are not moving quickly enough to address.

Advertisement

Campaigns and political strategists have started grappling with the potential peril of AI, holding Zoom calls, setting up working groups, and gaming out scenarios for what might be coming. With a Congress that is historically slow to react to technological advancement, no nationwide rules governing AI in campaigns are in place nor are they likely anytime soon.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Complicating the picture is that AI could supercharge the quality and quantity of disinformation even as it offers the opportunity for positive advances, such as automating mundane campaign tasks. In a bit of technological irony, AI could even be deployed to identify the fake content it’s helping to create.

“The playbook for this is basically being rewritten every week,” said Mike Schneider, a partner at Bully Pulpit Interactive, a marketing and communications agency that works with Democrats. “It’s going to be this fascinating arms race of production and detection and it will be a very different campaign season than in the past.”

Advertisement

The Republican National Committee already deployed AI this spring on the day President Biden formally launched his reelection bid. It greeted his announcement with a 30-second online ad that included dystopian images — all computer-generated — of China invading Taiwan and armed soldiers closing San Francisco because of crime and fentanyl.

The RNC touted it as “an AI-generated look into the country’s possible future if Joe Biden is reelected,” and experts said such public disclosure is a key safeguard to keeping the technology from fueling disinformation. But similar transparency, which is not required, has been rare.

DeSantis’ presidential campaign didn’t disclose the use of AI in its ad featuring the fake pictures of Trump hugging and kissing Fauci. Neither did the pro-DeSantis super PAC “Don’t Back Down” when it added fighter jets to an ad supporting him. A DeSantis spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment. A Don’t Back Down spokesperson did not dispute the use of AI but declined to comment on it.

And nefarious actors, including countries such as Russia and domestic entities, certainly won’t disclose their use of AI for deepfakes like the Warren video, which apparently originated on TikTok.

Trump and his family have also shared AI-generated content without labeling it. Donald Trump Jr. this spring shared a deepfake video on Twitter that substituted DeSantis’ face and voice for Steve Carell’s in an episode of “The Office” mocking Carell’s character for wearing a women’s suit. The former president shared a video on his Instagram page of DeSantis’ troubled Twitter Spaces campaign launch in May that included AI-generated audio from Adolf Hitler and the devil.

Advertisement

Those were clearly parodies so arguably didn’t need a disclosure. But they showed the potential problems of so-called generative AI, which allows the unskilled public to leverage computer algorithms to create content and could open the door to nightmare scenarios.

“AI, and this is true of all technology, is malleable. It is what we do with it and what we allow people to do with it,” said Simon Johnson, an MIT professor who recently coauthored a book titled “Power and Progress: Our 1000-Year Struggle Over Technology & Prosperity.” “You could imagine AI becoming a tool for rooting out misinformation . . . or it could be used as a way to take misinformation to the next level. I think it depends on the rules put in place.”

There are very few rules right now and few, if any, are likely coming. Democrats in Congress have introduced legislation mandating the disclosure of AI in political ads, but no Republicans have signed on.

“We’ve advanced so far in the use of the technology that it became very evident to me if we did not put some guardrails up . . . we are putting the American people in harm’s way,” said Representative Yvette Clarke, a New York Democrat who is sponsoring a House bill. “I’m hoping that it doesn’t take something catastrophic to make us act.”

Advertisement

A handful of states, including California and Texas, have banned the use of deepfakes in the weeks before an election, with others considering similar legislation, but it would be a patchwork of regulations.

On June 22, the Federal Election Commission deadlocked along party lines on a petition by the consumer advocacy group Public Citizen to consider rules banning AI deepfake campaign ads. All three Republicans opposed the move, with GOP commissioner Allen Dickerson saying the agency lacked the authority.

That leaves it up to the campaigns themselves to figure out how to harness the new technology and prevent it from further eroding Americans’ belief in what they see and hear online.

“It’s really important that we’re talking about it, and for people on every level of campaign operative this is top of mind,” said Betsy Hoover, founder of Higher Ground Labs, a progressive political tech accelerator.

This spring, the board of the American Association of Political Consultants publicly condemned the use of AI deepfake content, calling it “a dramatically different and dangerous threat to democracy.” Hoover participated in a Zoom call about AI with Democratic strategists recently and said there have been similar forums in recent weeks, as well as the formation of a couple of working groups to figure out how to set standards.

“We need transparency around when and where AI is used and what that means, and we need a watchdog-type system to call people out for misusing and abusing content,” Hoover said.

Advertisement

But Democrats and the media are much more concerned about AI’s misuse than Republicans, said Eric Wilson, a Republican digital strategist.

“I want to tamp down the moral panic because this is something that happens with any new technology. You go back to TV debates and people were worried about what that would do for voters,” he said. “We’re having conversations about it, but no one’s sitting around and having struggle sessions around artificial intelligence on our side.”

Wilson said most campaigns will be using AI in mundane ways, such as helping auto-complete e-mails and generate first drafts of news releases.

“We are unlikely to see professional campaigns use generative AI for disinformation purposes. That’s not to say that malign actors like nation states aren’t going to try it,” Wilson said. But regulation isn’t needed right now, he added, and the campaign response to AI deepfakes will be the same as with any other disinformation: Call it out quickly and counter it with positive information about a candidate’s positions.

Schneider, the digital strategist who works with Democrats, acknowledged that the disinformation threat is not new. But he said AI makes it potentially more consequential and dangerous.

“The likelihood that things spread is higher . . . and it could feel real in a way that was not really possible in previous campaign cycles,” he said. “We’re already in an unprecedented age of voter skepticism. This really raises the stakes.”

Jim Puzzanghera can be reached at jim.puzzanghera@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @JimPuzzanghera.