House Republicans demand deep cuts to spending bills they rarely support

GOP members of the House have supported spending bills less than half the time over the past dozen years, according to a New York Times analysis of such votes since 2011. Hard-right lawmakers associated with the Freedom Caucus, which has been the most outspoken about slashing spending, have voted in favor of government funding bills less than 20 percent of the time. And a smaller bloc of ultraconservative members who have threatened to blockade the House floor if their priorities are not met has almost always voted against appropriations bills — in an average of 93 percent of cases.

WASHINGTON — House Republican leaders working to write and pass the spending bills that fund the government face a major hurdle: Their party — especially their most powerful, archconservative faction — has spent the past decade assailing federal spending and, with growing frequency, casting vote after vote against it.

Despite all of that, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, working to manage a right-wing revolt, has agreed to tailor the spending bills to the demands of a group of lawmakers who have rarely, if ever, supported such measures during their time in Congress. At their insistence, he has embraced funding levels far below what he agreed to in May as part of a deal with President Biden to suspend the debt limit and avoid a federal default.

The approach could make it difficult to move the bills through the House and place the chamber on a collision course with the Democrat-controlled Senate that could lead to a government shutdown this fall. It promises to further complicate a process that was already going to be extraordinarily difficult, as top members of Congress try for the first time in years to enact individual spending bills to fund all parts of the government in an orderly fashion and avoid the usual year-end pileup.

McCarthy settled on the strategy after members of the Freedom Caucus last month shut down the House floor to protest the debt-limit deal and made several demands, including deeper spending cuts.

“Nobody in America thinks, ‘Oh, my God, look at those paragons of virtue and efficiency. Aren’t they just doing a fantastic job with that $600 billion,’” Representative Chip Roy of Texas, an influential member of the Freedom Caucus, said of the federal government.

Roy, who has said he wants to force cuts to return government spending to pre-COVID levels, is one of 13 House Republicans who have never voted for any kind of spending bill since 2011.

With only four votes to spare and Democrats uniformly opposed, the resistance by the most conservative Republicans will make it extremely difficult for McCarthy to win approval of any spending bill. Even if he can do so, the resulting bills would probably have no chance of passing the Senate, increasing the prospects of a government shutdown in the fall and automatic across-the-board cuts in 2025.

Some of House Republicans’ perennial objections to spending bills are procedural. Many have protested being forced to vote on one huge, take-it-or-leave-it bill that lumps all federal funding together. But the opposition is also ideological, with hard-liners refusing to vote to fund a federal government they charge has grown bloated and has arrayed its power against conservatives.

And they have railed against what some far-right lawmakers refer to derisively as the “uniparty,” the group of mainstream Republicans and Democrats, including party leaders, who have routinely banded together to do the necessary business of funding the government.

The picture in the Senate, where the hard right has a smaller foothold, is much different. In that chamber, leaders of the Appropriations Committee in both parties have banded together to advance spending bills they hope can win bipartisan Senate approval on an individual basis for the first time in years. Senate Republicans are also pressing to add money for the Pentagon, which many of them argue was underfunded in the debt-limit deal, a stance that has alarmed conservatives in the House.

Representative Ken Buck, a Colorado Republican, said he would be inclined to oppose the emerging House bills unless he saw some substantial action by Republican leaders reflecting a deep commitment to cutting spending.

“I think it is going to take some structural change to convince people that they are serious about what we should be doing,” said Buck, suggesting that each committee should have a new oversight panel to pursue government waste.

“The No. 1 priority in this place should be the power of the purse, and we just don’t take that seriously,” he said.

Representative Ralph Norman of South Carolina, who has voted for just 10 percent of spending bills since arriving in Congress in 2017, said his votes would depend on whether the 12 appropriations bills returned federal spending to 2022 levels, without using any accounting gimmicks. “We’ll see the numbers,” he said. “It’s all about the numbers.”

House Democrats warn that the Republican approach has put Congress on a course to a government shutdown after Sept. 30, the end of the fiscal year and the deadline for enacting legislation to keep federal funding flowing.

“We are on a trajectory to shut the government down,” said Representative Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut, the senior Democrat on the Appropriations Committee. She said McCarthy had thrown the spending process into chaos in order to prevent a challenge to his speakership from the far right, catering to a group of ultraconservatives who will ultimately reject the bills anyway.

“It is never going to be good enough for them,” she said. “They are playing a very dangerous game. You need bicameral, bipartisan support to get this done.”