Woman, 2 dogs killed in string of carjackings in Maryland and DC, police say

A series of armed carjackings that began in Prince George’s County and ended with a shootout in Northeast Washington left a woman and two dogs dead, authorities said Sunday.

Police officers responded just after noon to a reported carjacking at Addison Road and Rolling Ridge Drive in Seat Pleasant, Prince George's County police said at a news conference Sunday.

Police said the carjacker then tried to take a woman's car in the 8400 block of Central Avenue. As the victim tried to escape, police said, the carjacker shot and killed her.