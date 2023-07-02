With Harvard Station, MBTA has missed the point of an inspection

Re “MBTA puts focus on station inspections: Harvard Station debris incident raises concern over review procedures” (Metro, June 25), I find the T’s arguments about inspections and the condition of Harvard Station unconvincing. I have been commuting through that station, on those very platforms, since the mid-1990s. Conditions have been in a constant — and obvious — state of decline. It’s a joke to make visual inspections and just treat the symptoms, such as soaked ceiling panels. With water leaking after every storm, we all know there are problems lurking out of sight.

Can you imagine the manager of a commercial or residential building declaring conditions “good” with such problems? As for the unused equipment strapped to poles, why was it not removed 10 years ago? We’ve been paying someone to inspect it all this time?